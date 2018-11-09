medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

In Vitro Fertilization Made Easy With New Microscopic Device

by Rishika Gupta on  September 11, 2018 at 11:34 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Microfluidic device created by Cornell University scientists can help differentiate Highly active sperms from weaker ones and thereby enabling the process to go faster.

They have created a microfluidic device that quickly corrals strong and speedy sperm viable for fertilization.
In Vitro Fertilization Made Easy With New Microscopic Device
In Vitro Fertilization Made Easy With New Microscopic Device

Conventional methods to separate vigorous, motile sperm are tedious and may take up to several hours to perform. "Trying to find the highly motile sperm has been difficult to do, but this improves the chances of insemination," said chemist Alireza Abbaspourrad, Cornell's Yongkeun Joh Assistant Professor of Food Chemistry and Ingredient Technology.

Taking advantage of sperm's ability to go against the flow - a process called rheotaxis - Abbaspourrad, Soon Hon Cheong, Ph.D., assistant professor at Cornell's College of Veterinary Medicine, and Meisam Zaferani, a doctoral student in the field of chemistry, have devised a microfluidic channel through which the sperm swim. They added a microscopic corral - shaped like a "C" - that features a retaining wall that attracts the strongest swimmers.

"The older method is tedious, time-consuming and not efficient. It's the time that laboratory technicians and physicians expend that makes the process expensive," said Abbaspourrad. "With this method, it's five minutes instead of several hours."

The microfluidic device is simple to use: Rheotaxis is the key. "Here, we took advantage of sperm's natural tendency to redirect against fluid flow, once the sperm reach a certain velocity," said Cheong. "Once the sperm detect interference, they can use it to swim upstream. That's when we can trap them. We could separate the good sperm from the not-so-strong in a reasonably elegant way. We are able to fine-tune our selection process."

Zaferani said that these findings represent a broad range of applications beyond humans, such as using the device to separate motile bovine sperm for the dairy and beef industries. "The unprecedented efficiency of our device in comparison to previous studies and its benign, passive nature make it favorable for sperm separation," he said

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

Foreigners Increasingly Seek In Vitro Fertilization in U.S

Foreigners Increasingly Seek In Vitro Fertilization in U.S

International patients increasingly seek in vitro fertilization treatment in the US. Study shows non-residents are coming to America for specialized treatments

Number of Donor Eggs for in Vitro Fertilization Increased, With Improved Outcomes

Number of Donor Eggs for in Vitro Fertilization Increased, With Improved Outcomes

In the United States, between 2000 and 2010, the number of donor eggs used for in vitro fertilization increased and outcomes for births from those donor eggs improved.

UK-Based Fertility Center Launches In Vitro Fertilization Clinic in Guragon

UK-Based Fertility Center Launches In Vitro Fertilization Clinic in Guragon

The facility in Gurgaon, India, has Asia's only 'clean room IVF lab' other than Bourn Hall's Kochi facility. Inauguration expected in September.

Mediterranean Diet may Increase Success Rates of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Mediterranean Diet may Increase Success Rates of In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Mediterranean diet can improve success rate of in vitro fertilization (IVF). Women planning to get pregnant should follow this diet six months before treatment.

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination

Artificial Insemination is a medical procedure usually used to treat infertility. In this procedure, sperm is placed into a female''s vagina, uterus or fallopian tubes by artificial means.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Assisted Reproductive Technologies

Assisted reproductive technologies include all measures involving the manipulation of gametes and embryo outside of the human body to help a couple conceive.

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives a brief introduction to infertility and reproduction

Infertility

Infertility

Infertility is a condition wherein couples fail to achieve pregnancy or if the woman has been unable to carry a pregnancy that results in a live birth.

Uterus Transplantation / Womb Transplantation - Advantage and Disadvantages

Uterus Transplantation / Womb Transplantation - Advantage and Disadvantages

Learn more about uterus or womb transplantation. Its indications, types, complications, advantages, disadvantages and scientific implications.

More News on:

In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Infertility Artificial Insemination Uterus Transplantation / Womb Transplantation - Advantage and Disadvantages Assisted Reproductive Technologies 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye Allergies / Ocular Allergies

Eye allergy or allergic conjunctivitis occurs when the eyes come in contact with any substance that ...

 10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

10 Sure-Shot Ways to Fight your Fears

Learn anxiety management techniques and natural ways to fight anxiety that will help you cope with ...

 The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

The Healthy Way of Eating with Sattvic Diet

Sattvic diet is an ancient practice that is followed in Ayurveda. It is the purest form of food ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive