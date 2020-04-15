by Colleen Fleiss on  April 15, 2020 at 1:28 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Impact of Visiting ‘Just One Friend’ During COVID-19 Lockdown Illustrated
During COVID-19 lockdown, easing the social distancing rules so that each household could have contact with just one or two others would reconnect most households in a community, providing conduits through which the COVID-19 virus could spread, revealed a website set up by researchers at the University of Washington.

The site — first launched on April 3 and aptly titled "Can't I please just visit one friend?" — is the creation of a team led by Steven Goodreau, a UW professor of anthropology, and Martina Morris, a UW professor emerita of sociology and statistics. Goodreau and Morris are network epidemiologists, studying how social connections influence the spread of infectious agents.

"There have been lots of discussions and articles about using social distancing to do things like 'flatten the curve,'" said Goodreau. "We wanted to illustrate these principles at a community level, to help people visualize how even seemingly simple connections aren't so simple."


"Can't I please just visit one friend?" starts out by visualizing the effectiveness of these social distancing measures on a hypothetical community of 200 households. The researchers adjust the social connections in this community to demonstrate the effects of social distancing.

Here's the community without social distancing: Each green dot is a household. The gray lines running between households are social connections — specifically the types that could spread the COVID-19 virus, such as close contact among people. In this community, each household has, on average, 15 connections to other households.

With no social distancing, social connections ensure that every household is directly or indirectly connected with every other household in the community, creating one giant cluster.

Here's the community after social distancing: Most households are now isolated. But 10% of households, shown in blue, include a person with an essential job. These households still generate social connections that could potentially spread the COVID-19 virus. But the largest cluster created by these connections encompasses just 26% of households. For the vast majority of households, there is no social connection to potentially expose them to the COVID-19 virus.

Visiting "just one friend" — which seems like it should be harmless — quickly reconnects this community. Here's the situation if each household establishes one social connection with another household: Most households — 71% — are now reconnected in one large cluster. A single COVID-19 case in one of these households now has the direct or indirect social connections needed to spread to nearly three-quarters of the families in this community.

"We purposefully keep this quite simple to get the basic idea across to people," said Morris. "It shows why connections can spread more than we realize, and much more than our instincts might tell us."

The team's website shows additional scenarios, which they created using R, a programming language. One simulation shows how an average of two optional social connections per household reconnects more than 90% of households in the community.

Each of these connections is an opportunity for the virus to spread.

"With COVID-19, many types of connections can transmit the virus," said Morris. "What we show is that you don't need superspreaders to create network connectivity for transmission; visiting just one friend is equally effective for connecting a community into one large cluster."

By forgoing that visit with just one friend, people can help their neighbors both nearby and across town, and they will be helped in return, Morris added.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
India's Decision On Lockdown Extension Praised By WHO
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 3 due to coronavirus scare was welcomed by WHO.
READ MORE
Lockdown 2.0 To Be Compartmentalized In Red, Orange, Green Zones
In Lockdown 2.0 beginning Wednesday, Ministers as well as states will now combat the COVID-19 crisis by marking the areas as Red, Orange and Green zones.
READ MORE
Caring for Seniors while Social Distancing during COVID-19 Pandemic
Older people are more susceptible to COVID-19. Hence, following necessary coronavirus precautions such washing hands and social distancing can protect seniors from COVID-19.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake