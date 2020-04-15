COVID-19 in India: 1,211 Cases in a Day; 602 Dedicated Hospitals

An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official said that 2.31 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus and 21,635 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. "We have received testing kits and have also ordered 33 lakh RT-PCR kits and 37 rapid test kits," added the ICMR official.
‘COVID-19: In India, in the last 24 years, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday reported another 1,211 confirmed cases and 31 deaths.’
The health ministry official emphasized that dedicated COVID-19 hospitals are the need of the hour and cited AIIMS, as the first dedicated COVID hospital in the capital, which has more than 250 beds and 150 ICUs.
Source: IANS