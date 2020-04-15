by Colleen Fleiss on  April 15, 2020 at 1:35 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fitness Apps Help You Stay Fit During Social Distancing
Taking part in social media challenges and using fitness app can be new ways to stay physically active, suggested Jenna Moore, assistant director of fitness and wellness for Campus Recreational Services at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

20782 "Post a quick video doing any type of exercise (e.g. ten pushups, squats), then tag your friends and challenge them to do the same," says Moore. "A fun, and quick game of virtual tag is a simple way to stay connected with your community and scratch that competitive itch."

There are many fitness devices and apps that allow users to partake in friendly competitions with friends, says Moore. From your Fitbit to the Apple Watch, invite your friends or teammates to create a group and then challenge one another with simple tasks like who can get the most steps in a week or who can take an online yoga class five times this month."


"In the Strava app, for example, you can track all of your hikes, runs and rides with GPS," says Moore. "Invite your friends or family to start a group in Strava, where you can then share your activity with each other. You'll have the ability to like and comment on their activity and even compete against each other in different challenges."

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Top 7 Benefits of Using Fitness Apps
Mobile fitness apps have made fitness routines more accessible. These apps allow you to set goals and make lifestyle modifications too. Read the article to learn more about the advantages and disadvantages of fitness apps.
READ MORE
Fitness Apps Can Boost Cancer Survivor's Exercise Performance
Smartphone fitness apps can improve exercise performance and quality of life in cancer survivors, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Quiz on Fitness
Who wouldn't want to look fit in the current scenario where young and old are hitting the gym to look and feel fighting fit? We invite you to participate in this quiz on fitness and check if you are well informed on what it takes to remain fit all ...
READ MORE
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss
Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.
READ MORE
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
READ MORE
Epilepsy
Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder
READ MORE
Exercise
It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.
READ MORE
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way, you’ll last longer at it and get better results.
READ MORE
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weight by increasing muscle mass. Read on to learn some exercises and tips to gain weight.
READ MORE
Fitness through Density Training Program
Density Training is an effective weight training workout which helps to quickly build muscle and lose fat mass.
READ MORE
Introduction To Physiotherapy
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Physiotherapy
READ MORE
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health status without actually putting much effort.
READ MORE
Types of Physiotherapy
Physiotherapy is a branch of healthcare science, that mainly concentrates on the physical aspects of an individual's healthcare, by treating their physical ailments.
READ MORE
Walking As An Exercise
People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

EpilepsyIntroduction To PhysiotherapyTypes of PhysiotherapyExercise and FitnessLifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!Body Types and Befitting WorkoutsExercise To Gain WeightFitness Through Density Training ProgramWalking As An ExerciseExercise