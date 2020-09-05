ICMR Gets Approval for Plasma Therapy for COVID-19 Treatment

The 21 hospitals include 5 hospitals from Maharashtra, 4 from Gujarat, 2 hospitals each from Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and 1 hospital each in Punjab, Karnataka, Telangana and Chandigarh.
‘The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) will conduct trial in 21 hospitals to assess safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma on COVID-19 patients.’
The convalescent plasma therapy aims at using antibodies from the blood of a recovered Covid-19 patient to treat those critically affected by the virus. As on Friday a total of 16,539 people have defeated novel coronavirus and have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate has improved to 29.36 per cent, said Agarwal.
The total tally of novel coronavirus cases in India stood at 56,342 including 3,390 new cases and 103 new fatalities.
Source: IANS