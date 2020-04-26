by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 26, 2020 at 5:30 PM Research News
Plasma Therapy Seems Successful To Fight Corona Virus
Plasma therapy results being positive in curing the coronavirus infected, the national capital is hopeful of recovering from the crisis.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain while speaking to reporters said, "We have administered plasma therapy to six patients in Delhi, so far. Four of them were given the therapy four days back."

"Those who were administered 4 days back have almost recovered. All of them were critical patients and results are very encouraging," he added.


Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the plasma therapy used on four coronavirus patients in the city were showing positive results.

"Two patients were given plasma on Tuesday, while two were given the therapy on Thursday. The two patients who received plasma on Tuesday have shown improvement," Kejriwal told the media her.

"Next week, we will seek central government permission to try the therapy on all the serious corona patients in Delhi," Kejriwal said, pointing out that these are "just the initial results".

Last Tuesday, the Delhi government had got the approval from the Centre to try plasma therapy on critical patients.

Source: IANS

