by Colleen Fleiss on  April 26, 2020 at 12:54 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Healthy Sleeping Habits During COVID-19 Pandemic Revealed
COVID-19 pandemic and self isolation are increasing stress and anxiety which in turn affect the quality and duration of sleep.

"We are especially vulnerable to poor sleep during COVID-19, due to spending more time in front of blue light-emitting screens and the loss of traditional daytime structure and schedules," said sleep psychologist Dr. Emerson Wickwire, an associate professor of psychiatry and medicine at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, Director of the Insomnia Program at the University of Maryland Medical Center - Midtown Campus, and member of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM).

Below are tips from Dr. Wickwire and the AASM on how to focus on healthy sleep habits during the stressful COVID-19 pandemic:


• Get enough sleep: Determine the duration of sleep you need and prioritize that amount of sleep each night. If you are unsure about how much sleep you should be getting, the AASM bedtime calculator can help identify the appropriate bedtime based on your needed wake time and age.

• Keep a sleep routine: Control your new at-home routine. Structure your schedule to support a routine bedtime and wake time. And, if possible, skip naps.

• Create a comfortable environment: Make sure your bedroom is separated from your workspace and conducive to sleep. Keep the room temperature cool, use an eye mask and try a white noise machine to block noise or distractions.

• Minimize technology: Refrain from checking your email during meals or designated family time and turn off your electronics one hour before bedtime. Leave your devices charging away from your bed so you are not tempted to look at stress-inducing news.

• Increase your positive outlook: Focus on "what is" instead of dwelling on "what if" to reduce stress. Or, write a gratitude list before bed. Remembering to reflect on and appreciate the small things can have a positive impact on our stress and overall happiness.

• Relax your body before bed: Try meditation or patterned breathing exercises to help relax the mind and prepare the body for restful sleep.

• Stay connected: Rely on supportive friends, family and colleagues who can put worries into perspective. Use texting, video or phone calls to maintain needed connections with loved ones.

Visit SleepEducation.org for more information on how to improve your sleep during the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Newswise

Recommended Reading

Insomnia Symptom Evaluation
Insomnia may be due to physiological, psychological, physical or environmental factors. Insomnia should be treated promptly in order to improve the quality of life and prevent other health problems.
READ MORE
Quiz on Sleep Disorder
The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone- Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between ...
READ MORE
Epworth Sleepiness Scale
Measure your daytime sleepiness using this simple interactive tool, based on Epworth Sleepiness disorder Scale. Excessive Daytime Sleepiness is a type of hypersomnia characterized by persistent sleepiness and lack of energy.
READ MORE
Watch Out: Deadly Coronavirus may Lurk in Kids’ Toys and Play Equipment
Stay away from playgrounds: COVID-19 can stick on to kids' toys and play equipment. So, make your naughty kids to play indoors and avoid sharing toys to keep coronavirus at bay.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali
Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Sleeping ScaleHealthy Gifting Ideas for DiwaliCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake