by Jeffil Obadiah on  April 26, 2020 at 5:59 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

PPE Kits, N95 Masks Manufactured on Daily Basis
1 lakh+ PPE kits and N95 masks are being manufactured everyday in the country said the union health ministry.

ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers.

The Health Ministry in a high-level meeting of Group of Ministers (GoM) on Covid-19 said that domestic manufactures, which were identified earlier, have already started the production of personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, face masks etc., and adequate quantity of the same is available now.


"As on date, more than 1 lakh PPE kits and N95 masks are being manufactured everyday in the country. There are at present 104 domestic manufactures of PPE kits while three manufacturers are making N95 masks in the country. In addition, production of ventilators vide domestic manufacturers has also started and orders have been placed for more than 59,000 units through nine manufacturers," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the death rate from coronavirus is around 3.1 per cent while the recovery rate is more than 20 per cent, which is comparatively better than most other countries and this could be construed as a positive effect of the lockdown in the country along with the cluster management and containment strategy.

"The average doubling rate in India is 9.1 days as of now. So far 5,062 people have been cured with a recovery rate of 20.66 per cent. Since Friday, 1,429 new cases have been reported. So far a total of 24,506 people have been confirmed positive for Covid-19," said the statement.

In response to query on the security of doctors and healthcare workers involved in the fight against Covid-19, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that in view of the urgent need for addressing the issues of stigma and discrimination of patients and also the healthcare workers combating Covid-19, an ordinance for the amendment of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 has been recently promulgated with very stringent provisions.

"This is not only their fight, but our collective effort. They are our frontline warriors and as a nation, let us not only respect their contributions, but also ensure that their safety and dignity are protected," he said.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Acid Base Dietary Balance and its Influence on Our Health and Wellbeing
Our lifestyles and eating habits can lead to acid build up and push the body to an unhealthy state. Understanding alkaline body state is important for our long term health.
READ MORE
Bird Flu
Bird flu (avian influenza/avian flu) is a disease caused by an influenza virus (H5N1) that primarily affects birds but can infect humans also.
READ MORE
Reflux Esophagitis
Reflux esophagitis is a condition causing inflamation of the lining of the esophagus.This happens when there is a upward movement of the acid from the stomach due to weakness of the esophageal sphincter.
READ MORE
Esophageal Disorders
Esophagus is the tubular structure that carries food, liquids and saliva from mouth to the stomach. esophageal disorders are common but lack a well-defined pathogenetic mechanism.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Sanatogen

Sanatogen