medindia

Ice Baths Aren't Helpful for Repairing, Building Muscle Over Time

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 4, 2019 at 3:49 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Opting for ice baths after exercise aren't effective at repairing and building muscle, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Physiology.
Ice Baths Aren't Helpful for Repairing, Building Muscle Over Time
Ice Baths Aren't Helpful for Repairing, Building Muscle Over Time

Successful athletes such as Andy Murray and Jessica Ennis-Hill are known for using ice baths after exercise, however new research suggests that ice baths aren't helpful for repairing and building muscle over time, because they decrease the generation of protein in muscles.

Show Full Article


According to health experts here, rather going for ice bath people can opt to get mild massage, consume protein before bed, and drink plenty of water.

Ice baths, also known as cold-water immersion, are still touted as a popular strategy for both acute recovery, on a timescale of hours and days, as well as adaptation to training over weeks and months.

"Yes taking ice bath has certain rejuvenating and refreshing properties which may help one to be active, but is not a proven fact that it will certainly help in muscle building as science behind such conclusions is not robust," Gaurav Rathore, Associate Director, Department of Orthopedics and Joint Replacement, Jaypee Hospital in Noida, told IANS.

"At the same time it can bot be recommended to general public as our athletes have very controlled and disciplined environment, hence in certain conditions they come up with their own idea of fitness," Rathore added.

He suggested that rather going for ice bath one can opt to get mild massage, consume protein before bed, take enough sleep, rest, and drink plenty of water which are also essential components for muscles building.

The study found that ice baths are particularly ineffective for the latter, adaptation.

Acccording to Yash Gulati, Senior Consultant, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi told IANS: The idea behind using ice baths is to reduce the inflammation and not for repairing or building the muscles. The purpose of the ice baths is to decrease the swelling after acute pain.

"But there's no impact of ice baths on the generation of new proteins in the muscles," Gulati said.

Gulati added that alternatives ice baths can be physiotherapy and strengthening exercise.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Cold Water Baths Reduce Muscle Soreness: Study

Bathing in cold water after exercise is an excellent way to reduce muscle soreness, shows review published in The Cochrane Library.

Scientists Say Ice-baths can Do More Harm Than Good

Ice-baths can actually do more harm than good, a new study has suggested.

Types of Physiotherapy -Therapeutic massage

Therapeutic massage is one of the oldest methods used to relax the body and relieve pain. Expert massage treatment uses "TOUCH" to apply pressure to the body's skin, muscles, tendons, ligaments.

Body Massage

Full body massage is beneficial as it helps relax muscles and improve blood circulation. Massage therapy may involve full body spa or specific treatment area.

Dystonia

Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.

More News on:

Dystonia

What's New on Medindia

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here's How

What You Ought to Know about Nasal Polyp

Watch Out: Your Daily Make-up Products may Carry Deadly Superbugs
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive