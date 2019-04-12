medindia

Weight Loss Surgery may Up Colorectal Cancer Risk

by Iswarya on  December 4, 2019 at 3:03 PM Weight Loss
Colon cancer risk may be increased in individuals who have undergone weight loss surgery, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Cancer.
Weight Loss Surgery may Up Colorectal Cancer Risk

Although colorectal cancer is associated with obesity, it is unclear if weight loss surgery impacts the incidence of these tumors.

In the population-based study of 502,772 individuals with obesity from five Nordic countries, patients who underwent weight-loss surgery had a higher risk of colon cancer than the general population.

This risk seemed to increase over time, and it exceeded the elevated risk of obese individuals without such surgery.

The association between weight loss surgery and rectal cancer was weaker, but it tended to increase with longer follow-up.

Source: Eurekalert

