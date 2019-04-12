Weight Loss Surgery may Up Colorectal Cancer Risk

Font : A- A+



Colon cancer risk may be increased in individuals who have undergone weight loss surgery, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Weight Loss Surgery may Up Colorectal Cancer Risk



Although colorectal cancer is associated with obesity, it is unclear if weight loss surgery impacts the incidence of these tumors.



‘The drastic weight loss that occurs with successful bariatric surgery may raise your risk of colorectal cancer. ’ Show Full Article





This risk seemed to increase over time, and it exceeded the elevated risk of obese individuals without such surgery.



The association between weight loss surgery and rectal cancer was weaker, but it tended to increase with longer follow-up.



Source: Eurekalert In the population-based study of 502,772 individuals with obesity from five Nordic countries, patients who underwent weight-loss surgery had a higher risk of colon cancer than the general population.This risk seemed to increase over time, and it exceeded the elevated risk of obese individuals without such surgery.The association between weight loss surgery and rectal cancer was weaker, but it tended to increase with longer follow-up.Source: Eurekalert Although colorectal cancer is associated with obesity, it is unclear if weight loss surgery impacts the incidence of these tumors.

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: