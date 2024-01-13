Weight-Loss Drug Menace: 1 in 10 Teens Use Over-the-Counter Pill

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Global Prevalence of Adolescent Use of Nonprescription Weight-Loss Products



Global Threat of Weight-Loss Drugs Among Adolescents



One in ten teenagers use over-the-counter weight loss products that are harmful and ineffective, reveals a study published in the).Too many adolescents globally have used ineffective and potentially unsafe non-prescribed weight loss products in their lifetime.The research was headed by Ms. Natasha Hall from Monash University's School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.The study did a meta-analysis that included 90 studies with 604 552 participants and found the prevalence of weight-loss product use in adolescents was 6% overall. In a subgroup analysis of the general adolescent population, the prevalence of weight-loss product use was 2% in the past week, 4% in the past month, 6% in the past year, and 9% in their lifetime.Almost 1 in 10 adolescents have used ineffective and potentially harmful nonprescribed weight-loss products in their lifetime, suggesting that interventions are required to reduce the use of weight-loss products in this population.The study found that the use of weight-loss products occurs at high levels in adolescents, especially girls. These findings suggest that, given the ineffectiveness of these products for weight loss coupled with their harmful long-term health consequences, interventions are required to reduce the use of weight-loss products in this group.Source-Eurekalert