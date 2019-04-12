medindia

Bharat Biotech Launches New Rotavirus Vaccine to Prevent Diarrhea

by Ramya Rachamanti on  December 4, 2019 at 5:08 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Leading vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech announced the commercial roll-out of Rotavac 5D, the lowest dose volume rotavirus vaccine in the world.
Bharat Biotech Launches New Rotavirus Vaccine to Prevent Diarrhea
Bharat Biotech Launches New Rotavirus Vaccine to Prevent Diarrhea

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu launched the vaccine at a function in New Delhi. The first generation, rotavirus vaccine, Rotavac was developed under a public-private partnership with the Central government's Department of Biotechnology and other international partners.

Show Full Article


Congratulating Bharat Biotech about its milestone achievement in delivering 100 million doses of Rotavac vaccine and launching the new generation Rotavac 5D, Venkaiah Naidu urged the media and medical professionals to create awareness about various health problems.

The Hyderabad-based company said that Rotavac is safe and effective in the prevention of rotavirus diarrhoea. It is available in single-dose, multi-dose vials, and pre-filled syringes.

"We are proud to announce the milestone of 100 million doses of Rotavac supplies, the fastest among rotavirus vaccines in the world. Building on this success, we are pleased to announce the introduction of Rotavac 5D, the lowest dose volume rotavirus vaccine in the world," said Dr. Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech.

Ella also revealed that "Bharat Biotech has invested $20 million to develop new manufacturing facilities and supporting infrastructure in its Genome Valley plant in Hyderabad, with an installed manufacturing capacity of 200 million doses per year. The project was supported in part by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation".



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Rotavirus Infection may Turn on Type 1 Diabetes: Study

Rotavirus infection may play a part in the development of type 1 diabetes, reveals a new study.

Amoebic Dysentery

Amoebic dysentery or amoebiasis is an infection of the intestine that causes diarrhoea most frequently along with other causes.

Cholera

Cholera is an infection of the small intestine and is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae.

Colo-rectal cancer - Management

Treatment for Colorectal Cancers may involve surgery,chemotherapy, radiation therapy or biological therapy. Some people require a combination of treatments.

Crohns Disease

Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.

Dehydration in Children / Pediatric Dehydration

Dehydration in children can be life-threatening. Oral rehydration therapy and IV fluids should be administered depending on the severity of a condition.

Diarrhea Symptom Evaluation

Diarrhea is one of the most common causes of dehydration and death in children. Diarrhea may be acute or chronic depending on the duration of symptoms.

Norovirus

Norovirus or winter vomiting bug, the virus that spoils your vacation, is the leading cause of food-borne disease and a major cause of food contamination.

Top 10 Vaccine Myths Debunked

Childhood vaccination has saved many lives, yet lots more has to be done to increase awareness and eliminate myths regarding vaccines.

Traveler´s Diarrhea

Traveler’s diarrhea is a digestive disorder transmitted through contaminated food and water which causes loose stools and abdominal cramps.

Vaccination for Children

Vaccines are biological products that impart immunity to the recipient. Vaccines may be live attenuated, killed or toxoids.

More News on:

CholeraAmoebic DysenteryColo-rectal cancer - ManagementCrohns DiseaseVaccination for ChildrenDiarrhea Symptom EvaluationNorovirusTraveler´s DiarrheaTop 10 Vaccine Myths DebunkedDehydration in Children / Pediatric Dehydration

What's New on Medindia

Costochondritis

Gene Therapy Could Treat Pulmonary Edema: Here's How

What You Ought to Know about Nasal Polyp
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive