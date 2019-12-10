medindia

Humans Have Salamander-like Ability to Regrow Cartilage in Joints, Says Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  October 12, 2019 at 10:50 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new mechanism for cartilage repair that appears to be more robust in ankle joints and less so in hip has been discovered by scientists. The findings of the study are published in the journal Science Advance. The finding could potentially lead to treatments for osteoarthritis, the most common joint disorder in the world.
Humans Have Salamander-like Ability to Regrow Cartilage in Joints, Says Study
Humans Have Salamander-like Ability to Regrow Cartilage in Joints, Says Study

"We believe that an understanding of this 'salamander-like' regenerative capacity in humans, and the critically missing components of this regulatory circuit, could provide the foundation for new approaches to repair joint tissues and possibly whole human limbs," said senior author Virginia Byers Kraus, M.D., Ph.D., a professor in the departments of Medicine, Pathology and Orthopedic Surgery at Duke.

Show Full Article


Kraus and colleagues, including lead author Ming-Feng Hsueh, Ph.D., devised a way to determine the age of proteins using internal molecular clocks integral to amino acids, which convert one form to another with predictable regularity.

Newly created proteins in tissue have few or no amino acid conversions; older proteins have many. Understanding this process enabled the researchers to use sensitive mass spectrometry to identify when key proteins in human cartilage, including collagens, were young, middle-aged or old.

They found that the age of cartilage largely depended on where it resided in the body. Cartilage in ankles is young, it's middle-aged in the knee and old in the hips. This correlation between the age of human cartilage and its location in the body aligns with how limb repair occurs in certain animals, which more readily regenerate at the furthest tips, including the ends of legs or tails.

The finding also helps explain why injuries to people's knees and, especially, hips take a long time to recover and often develop into arthritis, while ankle injuries heal quicker and less often become severely arthritic.

The researchers further learned that molecules called microRNA regulate this process. Not surprisingly, these microRNAs are more active in animals that are known for limb, fin or tail repair, including salamanders, zebrafish, African fresh water fish and lizards.

These microRNAs are also found in humans -- an evolutionary artifact that provides the capability in humans for joint tissue repair. As in animals, microRNA activity varies significantly by its location: it was highest in ankles compared to knees and hips and higher in the top layer of cartilage compared to deeper layers of cartilage.

"We were excited to learn that the regulators of regeneration in the salamander limb appear to also be the controllers of joint tissue repair in the human limb," Hsueh said. "We call it our 'inner salamander' capacity."

The researchers said microRNAs could be developed as medicines that might prevent, slow or reverse arthritis.

"We believe we could boost these regulators to fully regenerate degenerated cartilage of an arthritic joint. If we can figure out what regulators we are missing compared with salamanders, we might even be able to add the missing components back and develop a way someday to regenerate part or all of an injured human limb," Kraus said. "We believe this is a fundamental mechanism of repair that could be applied to many tissues, not just cartilage."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Implanting Human Cartilage Cells by 3-D Bioprinting

Human cartilage cells are implanted using 3-D bioprinting. These cells are induced and grown for the first time.

Joint Pain Symptom Evaluation

Joint pain is a common problem that affects individuals of all ages. A diagnosis of the underlying cause of joint pain is y possible based on the symptoms of the patient, along with certain specific tests.

Polyarthritis

Polyarthritis refers to pain in four or more joints simultaneously due to various causes ranging from infection to autoimmune cause. It may be acute or chronic lasting over six weeks. Treatment aims to reduce pain and inflammation

Is Your Low Back Pain Coming from Your Hip, Spine or Both?

The challenge for patients, and often their doctors, is determining the origin of the low back pain - the hip, the spine, or both.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

More News on:

Neck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

General Anesthesia

New Cooling Device Reduces Toxic Emissions From Fridges and Air Conditioners

Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive