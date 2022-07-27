How Vitamins are Transforming Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment?

Advertisement

Treating Alzheimer's Disease with New Drug Therapies

Previous work at Brain and Mind Research Institute, part of Weill Cornell Medicine, has found that a reduction in glucose metabolism is linked to this deficiency in thiamine-dependent processes.Using multiple experimental models, researchers have shown that increasing thiamine to very high levels using benfotiamine supplementation appeared to be protective against Alzheimer's-like symptoms. For the study, they will enroll approximately 400 patients at up to 50 U.S.-based clinical trial sites, beginning in early 2023."We are excited to receive this funding, which will enable expanded testing of benfotiamine through to its clinical proof of concept, including adaptively testing for the optimal dose and treatment response across clinical and biomarker measures," said Howard Feldman, MD, dean of Alzheimer's Disease Research and professor of neurosciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine.The study will monitor participants over 18 months, using several measures, including cognitive tests and blood markers that signal AD and MCI status and progression.The trial highlights efforts to develop new interventional approaches. Benfotiamine is a good example of the treatment approach. If found to be beneficial, the treatment would be widely available and affordable.Educational and lifestyle interventions are other approaches being developed. Another pilot study for the Healthy Actions and Lifestyles to Avoid Dementia is a bilingual, bicultural program that recruits community members to join education programs and discussion groups, enabling them to learn more about dementia and to practice preventive measures.With the improved biomarkers that have been developed since the pilot, this next phase will provide a deeper understanding of how benfotiamine works in the brain.Source: Medindia