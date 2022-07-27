About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Vitamins are Transforming Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on July 27, 2022 at 9:59 PM
Font : A-A+

How Vitamins are Transforming Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment?

A nationwide clinical trial to further investigate the therapeutic potential of benfotiamine, a synthetic version of thiamine (B1), as a metabolic treatment approach to Alzheimer's disease.

This trial will be conducted by the National Institutes of Health and National Institute on Aging at the University of California San Diego, in collaboration with Burke Neurological Institute (BNI) and Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Diseases Related to Old Age

Diseases Related to Old Age


Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.
Advertisement


More than 6 million Americans currently live with AD, a figure forecast to rise to nearly 13 million by 2050. Globally, the prevalence of AD is projected to grow from a current 57 million to 153 million in 2050. Currently, there is no cure for AD.
Future of Alzheimer's Disease Treatment The trial will develop and test therapies to benefit those at risk or experiencing the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease (AD). First, it will evaluate whether high doses of benfotiamine benefit people with mild AD or mild cognitive impairment due to AD.

Previous work at Brain and Mind Research Institute, part of Weill Cornell Medicine, has found that a reduction in glucose metabolism is linked to this deficiency in thiamine-dependent processes.
Does Omega-3 Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease?

Does Omega-3 Lower Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease?


People with a higher omega-3 DHA level are 49% less likely to develop Alzheimer's disease. Simple dietary intervention can work better.
Advertisement

Using multiple experimental models, researchers have shown that increasing thiamine to very high levels using benfotiamine supplementation appeared to be protective against Alzheimer's-like symptoms. For the study, they will enroll approximately 400 patients at up to 50 U.S.-based clinical trial sites, beginning in early 2023.

"We are excited to receive this funding, which will enable expanded testing of benfotiamine through to its clinical proof of concept, including adaptively testing for the optimal dose and treatment response across clinical and biomarker measures," said Howard Feldman, MD, dean of Alzheimer's Disease Research and professor of neurosciences at UC San Diego School of Medicine.

The study will monitor participants over 18 months, using several measures, including cognitive tests and blood markers that signal AD and MCI status and progression.

Treating Alzheimer's Disease with New Drug Therapies

The trial highlights efforts to develop new interventional approaches. Benfotiamine is a good example of the treatment approach. If found to be beneficial, the treatment would be widely available and affordable.

Educational and lifestyle interventions are other approaches being developed. Another pilot study for the Healthy Actions and Lifestyles to Avoid Dementia is a bilingual, bicultural program that recruits community members to join education programs and discussion groups, enabling them to learn more about dementia and to practice preventive measures.


With the improved biomarkers that have been developed since the pilot, this next phase will provide a deeper understanding of how benfotiamine works in the brain.



Source: Medindia
Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer

Watch Out: Being Too Kind May Up Alzheimer's Disease in Elderly


Being too kind is bad for older people's brain health. Kind and more agreeable elderly people are more likely to develop memory-robbing diseases like Alzheimer's disease and dementia, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

Modified Atkins Diet: All You Need to Know

Modified Atkins Diet: All You Need to Know


Modified Atkins diet designed for weight loss and to treat seizures is high in fat and low in carbohydrates. Discover how this diet is different from the ketogenic diet.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
Can Hemophilia, the Genetic Blood Disorder, Lead to Death?
View all
Recommended Reading
Calcium and Vitamin SupplementsCalcium and Vitamin Supplements
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill HealthUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
Vitamin B-12 Vitamin B-12
Vitamin B6Vitamin B6
Vitamin B9 Vitamin B9
Vitamin C / Ascorbic acidVitamin C / Ascorbic acid
Vitamin SupplementsVitamin Supplements
Vitamin-FVitamin-F
Vitamins - Myths and FactsVitamins - Myths and Facts
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Calcium and Vitamin Supplements Vitamin Supplements Vitamin C / Ascorbic acid Vitamin B6 Vitamin B9 Vitamin B-12 Vitamin-F Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Vitamins - Myths and Facts Vitamins and Minerals 

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Blood - Sugar Chart Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Vent Forte (Theophylline) Hearing Loss Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Pressure Calculator How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips A-Z Drug Brands in India
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close