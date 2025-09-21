How Vitamin D Supplements Can Reduce Vitamin D3 Levels

It’s Vitamin D3, not D2, aids type I interferon, an immune signaling protein against viruses and bacteria.



‘#Vitamin_D deficiency is a critical health concern, especially in winter months, across UK population. Using the most effective #D3_fortified_foods can help protect the #nation’s_health. #VitaminD3 #VitaminD_Deficiency #BoneHealth #PublicHealth ’

Why You Should Choose Vitamin D3

The Immune Benefits of Plant-Based Vitamin D3

Vitamin D3 as a First-Line Supplement, Not D2

The Vitamin D Solution for the Nation's Health

Effect of Vitamin D2 Supplementation on 25-Hydroxyvitamin D3 Status: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials - (https://academic.oup.com/nutritionreviews/advance-article/doi/10.1093/nutrit/nuaf166/8256613 )

Consuming vitamin D2 supplements may reduce the body’s natural and more effective levels of vitamin D3, according to a new study from the University of Surrey, John Innes Centre, and Quadram Institute Bioscience. ( )This is an important public health concern that as many people across UK rely on vitamin D supplements, especially during the winter months, to meet theWhile our body produce vitamin D3 naturally from sunlight and use it most efficiently, the study indicates thatThe study, published in Nutrition Reviews, analysed data from randomised controlled trials and found that vitamin D2 supplementation resulted in a reduction in vitamin D3 levels compared to those not taking a vitamin D2 supplement. In many of the studies, the vitamin D3 levels went lower than in the control group.Emily Brown, PhD Research Fellow and Lead Researcher of the study from the University of Surrey's Nutrition, Exercise, Chronobiology & Sleep Discipline, said:“Vitamin D supplements are important, especially between October and March, when our bodies cannot make vitamin D from sunlight in the UK. However, we discovered that vitamin D2 supplements can actually decrease levels of vitamin D3 in the body, which is a previously unknown effect of taking these supplements.”“This study suggests that subject to personal considerations,Professor Cathie Martin, Group Leader at the John Innes Centre, said:“This meta-analysis highlights the importance of ensuring plant-based vitamin D3 is accessible in the UK.”This research supports a previous study published in Frontiers in Immunology, led by Professor Colin Smith from the University of Surrey, which suggests that vitamin D2 and D3 do not have identical roles in supporting immune function.Professor Colin Smith said:“We have shown that vitamin D3, but not vitamin D2, appears to stimulate the type I interferon signalling system in the body - a key part of the immune system that provides a first line of defence against bacteria and viruses.”“Thus, a healthy vitamin D3 status may help prevent viruses and bacteria from gaining a foothold in the body.”Further research into the different functionalities of vitamin D2 and D3 should be a priority in deciding whether vitamin D3 should be the first-line choice of vitamin D supplement, subject to individual requirements.Professor Martin Warren, Chief Scientific Officer at the Quadram Institute, said:"Vitamin D deficiency represents a significant public health concern, especially during the winter months with significant deficiency across the UK population. This collaborative research effort aligns well with the Quadram Institute’s mission to deliver healthier lives through food innovation to enhance the nutrient density of the food we eat.”Source-Eurekalert