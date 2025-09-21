Unlocking Alzheimer`s: The Immune System`s Role in a Global Crisis

Scientists reveal how immune cells influence Alzheimer’s disease, based on decades of research findings.



Rethinking Alzheimer's: The Critical Role of Brain Inflammation

Beyond Amyloid: A Broader Approach to Alzheimer's Therapy

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is a progressive brain disorder that affects more than 55 million individuals around the world, representing the majority of dementia cases. As people live longer, the emotional, social, and economic toll on families and healthcare systems continues to intensify.Despite extensive scientific efforts over decades, a cure remains out of reach, and existing treatments only slow symptoms rather than halt the disease. Understanding what triggers AD is still one of medicine’s greatest mysteries.At the heart of the disease are abnormal protein deposits and the gradual deterioration of nerve cells. Amyloid proteins accumulate outside neurons, forming dense plaques, while tau proteins inside cells twist into harmful tangles. These disruptions impair the brain’s ability to transmit signals, contributing to memory lapses and cognitive decline.More recently, persistent inflammation in the brain has been recognized as a crucial factor. Until now, scientists believed this response was mainly driven by the brain’s own defense cells, but new research shows that other immune mechanisms may also play a significant role. These findings could revolutionize our approach to studying and treating Alzheimer’s, offering hope for novel therapies in the future.To facilitate further understanding, researchers from the Department of Neurology, Fujian Medical University Union Hospital, and the Fujian Key Laboratory of Molecular Neurology in China reviewed decades of studies examining the role of adaptive immunity in AD.Their review, led by Dr. Xiaochun Chen, was published in the Chinese Medical Journal and made available online on August 5, 2025. “AD has long been viewed mainly through the lens of amyloid, tau, and innate immunity,” says Dr. Chen.“Our review shows that adaptive immune cells, such as T and B cells, are also deeply involved, and this opens up new ways of thinking about how the disease develops and how it might be treated.”The adaptive immune system is best known for mounting long-term, targeted responses through specialized cells called T and B cells. In Alzheimer’s, these cells appear to cross into the brain through a weakened blood–brain barrier.Once inside, they interact with brain cells in complex ways. Some T cells release inflammatory molecules that worsen damage, while others seem to have protective effects. Likewise, B cells may contribute to harmful immune reactions but can also help clear toxic proteins. “Adaptive immunity appears to act like a double-edged sword,” says Dr. Chen.“Some immune cells seem to speed up memory loss and brain damage, while others may help protect against it. Learning how to tip the balance toward the helpful side is an urgent goal for future research.”These insights have important implications for therapy. Immunotherapies that target amyloid have shown mixed results, with drugs such as aducanumab and lecanemab sparking both hope and controversy. The review suggests that a broader approach—one that also considers adaptive immune responses—could provide more effective outcomes. Potential strategies include treatments aimed at rebalancing T and B cell activity, developing vaccines, or tailoring therapies to individuals with specific genetic risk factors.The authors stress that much remains to be understood. Researchers are still working to clarify how immune cells enter the brain, why they act differently in different patients, and how age-related immune changes intersect with Alzheimer’s. These questions will be crucial for designing precise diagnostics and effective therapies.“Adaptive immunity has moved from being a side note to being recognized as a key player in AD,” Dr. Chen adds. “We are only beginning to grasp its complexity, but this line of research may help transform the way we prevent and treat the disease.”Overall, this review highlights the growing consensus that Alzheimer’s is not only a disorder of plaques and tangles but also a disease of immune imbalance. As the burden of Alzheimer’s continues to rise worldwide, understanding and harnessing the immune system may open new avenues for prevention and treatment, offering hope to patients, families, and healthcare systems.Source-Eurekalert