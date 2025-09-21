High commitment to flexitarian diet cuts diabetes risk by 32% and greenhouse gas emissions by 18%.



Statistical Findings on the Impact of Planetary Diet

Promoting Plant-Based Diets: A Win-Win Approach

A Call to Action for Both Individuals and Policy Makers

The association of the planetary health diet with type 2 diabetes incidence and greenhouse gas emissions: Findings from the EPIC-Norfolk prospective cohort study - (https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.1004633 )

recommends for high adherence to plant-based foods with more whole grains, fruits and vegetables, less processed meat and less sweet beverages, which can( )The data is based on a study published in the open-access journal PLOS Medicine by Solomon Sowah and colleagues from the MRC Epidemiology Unit at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. The study shows the impact of unhealthy food is harmful to our ecosystem. However, the data on the effects of limited animal-derived food has been unpredictable.In this study, researchers analyzed dietary data from more than 23,000 people in the UK taken at three timepoints across 20 years. They found that higher adherence to the PHD was associated with lower incidence of type 2 diabetes—Higher adherence to the PHD was also associated with lower greenhouse emissions—The researchers recognize that while the study does not show a direct causal link between the PHD and type 2 diabetes, promoting healthier plant-based diets could be an important strategy to simultaneously prevent type 2 diabetes while reducing the negative impact of diet on the environment.Dr. Solomon Sowah says, “Our motivation for this study was to address the limited evidence regarding the association between the planetary health diet and both type 2 diabetes incidence and greenhouse gas emissions in a European population.”“We found that theProf. Nita Forouhi, senior author of the study, says, “These findings provide support for the potential of the planetary health diet to make a meaningful contribution to help prevent type 2 diabetes.”“What's more is that eating in line with the planetary health diet is also linked with a lower environmental impact. So, it offers a win-win to potentially help improve both human and planetary health.”Source-Eurekalert