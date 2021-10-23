About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
How To Find Out Adulterated Tea?

by Dr Jayashree on October 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM
Tea is one of the most preferred aromatic beverages in the world. It is consumed by many people to refresh themselves either in the morning or after an exhaustive day of work.

Moderate amounts of tea can be beneficial as some studies have shown that tea being rich in flavonoids and antioxidants can reduce your risk of heart diseases. It is also linked to lowering cholesterol and improved blood vessel function.

When tea is adulterated, its health benefits are not the same. It can even be harmful to health depending on what substance is used to adulterate it.

The adulterants commonly present in tea are exhausted tea leaves and coloring substances. The use of pre-used tea leaves and processed and colored tea can increase the risk of liver disorders and other health problems.
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regularly posts videos to inform the general public about common adulterations and the way to test the authenticity of food products. A recent video details the process to check the adulteration of tea with exhausted tea leaves.

Here are the steps to check adulteration in your tea with exhausted leaves:

Take a filter paper. Spread the tea leaves on filter paper. Sprinkle with water to make filter paper wet. Now wash the filter paper under tap water. Then observe the stains on the filter paper against the light.

No staining will be observed on the filter paper with unadulterated tea leaves. The filter paper with adulterated tea leaves will have blackish-brown coloured strain on it.



