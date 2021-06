Fortified Tea Helps Defeat Vitamin B12 and Folate Deficiency

Essence of Tea

Study Data

Effect of Fortified Tea

Manage Vitamin B12 and Folate Deficiency

The estimated prevalence of a B12 deficiency in people under age 60 is 6% in the U.S. and United Kingdom and 20% in people over age 60.

Generally, injections of vitamin B12 (Hydroxocobalamin) are administered on alternate days for 2 weeks to treat vitamin B12 deficiency anemia.

Folic acid tablets are prescribed for spiking up the folate levels usually for 4 months.

Consume a diet that meets the recommended intakes of these vitamins to avoid complications.

A vegan die may lack sufficient B12 levels. The rich sources of these vitamins include meat, salmon and cod, eggs, milk, dairy products, yeast extract, soy products, and fortified breakfast cereals

Rich sources of folate are broccoli, brussels sprouts, asparagus, peas, chickpeas, and brown rice.

All women of childbearing age must include folic acid supplements (400 µg/day) to avoid neural tube defects in developing fetuses.

Ensure daily vitamin supplements for B12 (2.4 µg/day) and folate if dietary requirement is unmet.

Vitamin B12 or folate deficiency anaemia - (https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vitamin-b12-or-folate-deficiency-anaemia/) Vitamin B12 Deficiency: Recognition and Management - (https://www.aafp.org/afp/2017/0915/p384.html) Vitamin B12 and Folate Deficiencies - (https://labtestsonline.org/conditions/vitamin-b12-and-folate-deficiencies) Conclusions of a WHO Technical Consultation on folate and vitamin B12 deficiencies - (https://www.who.int/nutrition/publications/micronutrients/FNBvol29N2supjun08.pdf)

Deficiency of Vitamin B12 and folate results in abnormally larger production of RBCs that impairs its function and results in anemia.Apart from anemia, the deficiency of vitamin B12 and folate may also result in extreme fatigue & muscle weakness, neuropathy, sores and ulcers in the mouth, and cognitive problems.One of the most common beverages drunk in India is tea. Four states are well known for the processing of this beverage at a large scale. They are the highlands of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.Tea is loaded with antioxidants that have replenishing effects on the body. The study authors thereby speculated that the fortification of this beverage, a single cup daily with necessary vitamins may help overcome the growing burden of these vitamin deficiencies.The study team analyzed 43 young women who were divided into three groups from Sangli in the state of Maharashtra with an average age of 20 years.The teabags were laced with therapeutic doses ofalong with 2 choices for Vitamin B12 - group 1 had 19 women who were givenand group 2 had 19 women who were givenGroup 0 had 5 women who were asked to use unfortified teabags for 2 months in a daily cup of tea.The participants had their serum vitamin and hemoglobin levels measured before and after the study period. It revealed an increased rate of anemia with low to normal serum folate and below-normal serum vitamin B12 levels at the beginning of the study.It was found that those women, who had thesewhen compared to that of women in group 0.More than half of the women in group 1 and two-thirds of those in group 2 revealed an increase in serum vitamin B12 levels to more than 300 pg/ml. There was also an average increase of hemoglobin levels by 1.45 g/dl in group 1 and by 0.79 g/dl in group 2.states the study.The study thereby suggests that aA maintenance dose can be ensured among the mass population (hundreds of millions) with poor nutritional value in the diet.However, larger comparative data are required to confirm the present results.Source: Medindia