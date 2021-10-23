Astra's COVID-19 Vaccine was Found to be Safe for Pregnancy

AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine has no adverse impact on pregnancy or fertility<.b>, according to data obtained from a review based on studies comprising of trial participants who conceived during this period.
The outcomes of the study analysis are published in The Lancet medical journal.
A lack of clinical data on the impact of the coronavirus vaccines in pregnancy has led to hesitancy among pregnant women to take the shots, despite the increased risk of contracting severe COVID-19 in this population.
With the increasing availability of misinformation that affects vaccine uptake, Pfizer started to assess the impact of its vaccine on the pregnant population.
They reviewed by looking at four trials from the study spanning the U.K., Brazil, and South Africa. People who were already pregnant were excluded from taking part.
Ninety-three volunteers who became pregnant during the study were included in a fertility analysis -- 50 who'd received the vaccine and 43 the placebo. The result showed no impact on fertility from the shot.
In total, 107 pregnancies were assessed for outcomes. Fifteen live births occurred during the analysis -- 10 in the vaccine group and 5 in the placebo. Three babies from the vaccinated arm were born prematurely, but all in the late preterm stage between 34 and 37 weeks of gestation.
The pregnancy loss rate was the same between the vaccine and placebo groups, and no stillbirths or neonatal deaths were recorded.
These findings show that Fertility was also shown to be unaffected by the vaccine.
Source: Medindia