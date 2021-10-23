About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Health Benefits of Consuming Sesame Oil In Routine Diet

by Dr Jayashree on October 23, 2021 at 5:17 PM
Health Benefits of Consuming Sesame Oil In Routine Diet

Sesame oil is healthier and important for the body, according to Ayurveda. They have been used in Ayurvedic medicines for hundreds of years and are still used extensively among people.

Sesame oil is made of sesame seeds has a naturally nutty flavor as compared to other oils. Sesame oil is refined already and hence, makes it edible. It contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids. These are antioxidants that show powerful effects and are good for health.

Here are the benefits of sesame oil:

Skin Health

Sesame oil tends to go into deep tissues. So, massaging with sesame oil can easily reach the bottom layer of the skin for nourishment and protects skin cells from UV rays, pollution, and toxins.
Keeps body Warm

The sesame oil can be effective in the winter season as it will keep your body warm and protected It is better to avoid it during the summer season as it has warming components.

Helps in Digestion

The presence of fiber in sesame oil helps in better digestion of food, bowel movement and lessen the chances of constipation.

Arthritis

Sesame oil has anti-inflammatory properties and helps in treating joint inflammation, toothaches and scrapes.

Improves Sleep Quality Studies have shown that droplets of sesame oil on the forehead before sleeping can help in improving sleep quality. Insomnia can also be treated with sesame oil.

Though sesame oil has some health benefits, excess of anything can be dangerous. Hence, consumption in the right quality will do wonders for overall health as well as skin.



Source: Medindia
Astra's COVID-19 Vaccine was Found to be Safe for Pregnancy
COVID Vaccine Effective in Children Aged 5-11

Printed Temperature Sensors help with Continuous Temperature Monitoring
Health Benefits of Giloy
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021 - It's time to RISE
