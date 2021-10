Pregnancy Complications Elevated Among Symptomatic COVID-19 Women

Symptomatic COVID-19 in pregnant women is highly associated with chances of emergency deliveries and the newborns necessitating NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) admission and oxygen support when compared to asymptomatic pregnant women as per a study presented at the ANESTHESIOLOGY® 2021 annual meeting, American Society Of Anesthesiologists.



Retrospective Review

The study conducted a retrospective review where almost 101 COVID-19 positive tested pregnant women among the age group 16 to 45 years were evaluated. All of them were admitted for delivery from March to September 2020.