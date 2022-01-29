About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Find Better Treatment Options for Uterine Cancer?

by Dr Jayashree on January 29, 2022 at 10:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Identifying networks of genes involved in uterine cancer could be potential targets for more effective drug therapies, suggests Clemson University geneticist Allison Hickman's research.

The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 66,000 women in the U.S. receive uterine cancer diagnoses this year. More than 12,500 women will die from the disease in 2022.

Advertisement


Using data from publicly available genomic databases, researchers built condition-specific biomarker systems for normal uterine tissue and two subtypes of uterine cancer — endometrial cancer, the most common type, and uterine carcinosarcoma, which is more rare, aggressive, and deadly.

These systems allow for a more comprehensive look into the biological networks and pathways affected in uterine cancer than single-gene analyses done in previous studies.
Advertisement

"We're looking for patterns. In this study, we were able to distinguish genes that had different relationships in uterine cancer than they did in normal uterine tissue," said Hickman, who earned her Ph.D. in genetics from Clemson in December.

No one gene determines whether a person will develop cancer. Rather, it's a complex system of genes. This study also found 11 high-priority genes associated with uterine cancer. Those genes are potential targets for drug therapies.

The study findings are published in the journal G3 Genes|Genomes|Genetics.

The work of researchers in the field is important because scientists can see if therapeutics approved for other types of cancer target the same broken genes.

Adjusting those genes with small doses of drugs that target all of those broken genes at the same time as opposed to with one giant nuclear bomb of poison like a lot of cancer drugs we have right now.

One hundred years from now, there will be drugs that interact with most of the genes, so that researchers will be able to design cocktails based on the genetic profile of the tumor.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< New Genetic Information About Multiple Sclerosis Risk
Blood Thinners Caused Severe Bleeding in Seriously Ill COVI... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Uterine Cancer Fibroids in Uterus Neck Cracking 

Recommended Reading
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Uterine Cancer or Cancer of the Uterus (or Endometrial Cancer) refer to cancers affecting the ......
Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer
Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer
Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, ......
Novel Approach for Treating Uterine Cancer
Novel Approach for Treating Uterine Cancer
A new treatment for endometrial cancer developed loads a drug into the tumor-targeting ......
New Prognosis Marker for Uterine Cancer Identified
New Prognosis Marker for Uterine Cancer Identified
Inhibition of a newly identified protein P-S6S240 is effective in the therapy and prognosis of ......
Fibroids in Uterus
Fibroids in Uterus
Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous tumors that take origin from the myometrium and the neighboring t...
Neck Cracking
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)