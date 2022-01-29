About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Blood Thinners Caused Severe Bleeding in Seriously Ill COVID Patients

by Dr Jayashree on January 29, 2022 at 10:11 PM
Font : A-A+

Blood Thinners Caused Severe Bleeding in Seriously Ill COVID Patients

Patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) prescribed full-dose blood thinners are significantly more likely to experience heavy bleeding than patients prescribed a smaller yet equally effective dose, according to a recent University at Buffalo-led study.

The study compared the safety and effectiveness of blood clot treatment strategies for more than 150 critically ill COVID-19 patients at two hospitals. The results of the study were published in the journal Hospital Pharmacy.

Advertisement


This study may inform treatment guidelines for blood clots in hospitalized COVID-19 patients, who are at an increased risk for both blood clots and severe bleeding.

"Previous reports have found that 17% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients experience blood clots", says first author Maya Chilbert, PharmD, clinical assistant professor in the UB School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences.
Advertisement

A wide variety of practice exists when it comes to approaching blood clots in hospitalized patients with COVID-19, and there is little data to suggest improved outcomes using one strategy versus another.

Caution should be used in mechanically ventilated patients with COVID-19 when selecting a regimen to treat blood clots, and the decision to use full-dose blood thinners should be based on a compelling indication rather than lab markers alone.

The study analyzed the outcome of blood clot treatments and the rate of bleeding events for more than 150 patients with COVID-19 who received either of two blood thinner regimens: a full-dose based on patient levels of D-dimer (a protein present in the blood after a blood clot dissolves), and the other a smaller but higher-than-standard dosage.

The average patient age was 58, and all experienced elevated levels of D-dimer, fibrinogen (a protein that helps the body form blood clots), and prothrombin time (a test that measures the time it takes for blood plasma to clot).

Nearly 14% of patients who received full-dose blood thinners experienced a significant bleeding event, compared to only 3% of patients who received a higher-than-standard dosage.

All patients who experienced bleeding events were mechanically ventilated. No difference was reported in the regimens' effectiveness at treating blood clots.

Further investigation is needed to determine the optimal strategy for treating blood clots and bleeding in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How to Find Better Treatment Options for Uterine Cancer?
Live Cells Discovered in Breast Milk Could Aid in Breast Can... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
World Leprosy Day 2022 — United for Dignity
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
January is the Thyroid Awareness Month in 2022
Menstrual Disorders
Menstrual Disorders
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Congenital Heart Disease von Willebrand Disease Hemophilia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) 

Recommended Reading
Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and ......
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine: An OCD Drug can Prevent Covid-19 Patients from Hospitalization
Fluvoxamine has been proven among one such drug that could be used to treat COVID-19. Dozens of ......
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length
COVID-19 Vaccination Associated With Menstrual Cycle Length
Menstrual cycle may be delayed in women after being vaccinated for COVID-19....
Can Meditation Boost Your Immune System?
Can Meditation Boost Your Immune System?
Meditation can boost your interferon signaling and help reduce many immune-related conditions such ....
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Congenital Heart Disease
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”....
Green Fungus
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Ev...
Hemophilia
Hemophilia
Hemophilia is a rare single gene, X- linked disorder, which tends to run in families....
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem inflammatory syndromeis a life-threatening illness that causes complex reactions of immu...
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...
von Willebrand Disease
von Willebrand Disease
von Willebrand's Disease (vWD) is an autosomal dominant inherited bleeding disorder that occurs from...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
CONSULT A DOCTOR
I have read and I do accept terms of use - Telemedicine

Advantage Medindia: FREE subscription for 'Personalised Health & Wellness website with consultation' (Value Rs.300/-)