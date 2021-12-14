About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How to Avoid Graft-versus-host Disease in Blood Cancer Treatment?

by Dr Jayashree on December 14, 2021 at 10:04 PM
Font : A-A+

How to Avoid Graft-versus-host Disease in Blood Cancer Treatment?

A new regimen of immune-suppressing drugs can safely prevent transplanted stem cells (graft) from attacking the recipient's (host) body, allowing them to develop into healthy new blood and immune cells, a new study shows.

Stem cell transplantation especially from members of the same family has transformed the blood cancer treatment, a disease that afflicts nearly a half-million Americans.

Advertisement


Although the treatment is successful for many, half of those who undergo the procedure experience some form of graft-versus-host disease (GvHD). Most cases of GvHD are treatable, but an estimated one in 10 can be life-threatening.

Graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) happens when the newly implanted immune cells recognize their host's body as "foreign" and then target it for assault, much like they would an invading virus.
Advertisement

Immune-suppressing drugs are used to prevent GvHD by the donated cells, and mostly unrelated patients are matched whenever possible with donors beforehand to make sure their immune systems are as similar as possible.

A new study better addressed the problem of GvHD in people being treated for blood cancer using abatacept in combination with other immune-suppressing drugs is both safe and an effective means of preventing GvHD after stem cell transplantation for blood cancers.

"The signs of GvHD with abatacept were minimal and treatable. None were life-threatening," says Al-Homsi, a clinical professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and Perlmutter Cancer Center.

The study findings were presented at the American Society of Hematology's annual meeting in Atlanta.

The study showed that among the first 23 adult patients with aggressive blood cancers given the posttransplant drug regimen over three months, just four showed early signs of GvHD, including skin rash, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Another two developed reactions weeks later, mostly skin rashes. All were successfully treated with other medications for their symptoms.

None developed more severe symptoms, including liver damage or difficulty breathing. However, one patient, whose transplant failed, died of recurring blood cancer.

The rest (22 men and women, or 95 percent) remain cancer-free more than five months after their transplant, with donated cells showing signs of producing new, healthy, and cancer-free blood cells.

The current study involved stem cell transplantations from closely related (half-matched) donors and patients, including parents, children, and siblings, but whose genetic make-up was not identical, with the drug combination increasing the likelihood of successful transplantation.

By improving the odds against developing graft-versus-host disease, the pool of family members who can safely serve as stem cell transplant donors for people with blood cancers, regardless of their ethnic background can be expanded.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Parent Praise Might Encourage Children’s Persistent Toothbr...
How is the Neurological Development in Zika Affected Childre... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Thalassemia Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Hairy Cell Leukemia Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation Bombay Blood Group Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant 

Recommended Reading
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Bone Marrow Transplantation
Preferred Term is Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. In this stem cell from bone marrow are .....
Organ Bioprinting for Transplantation Could Soon be Possible
Organ Bioprinting for Transplantation Could Soon be Possible
Organ bioprinting technology is now available that can print replacement organs for ......
Common Virus Reactivates After Transplantation: Here’s How
Common Virus Reactivates After Transplantation: Here’s How
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infects humans and then becomes dormant. Later on, it can reactivate, causing ...
Kidney Transplant Patients Provided With New Hope - Use of Normothermic Machine Perfusion With Stem Cells
Kidney Transplant Patients Provided With New Hope - Use of Normothermic Machine Perfusion With Stem Cells
Normothermic Machine Perfusion (NMP) with adult stem cells increases the function and lifespan of .....
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in Stools - Symptom Evaluation
Blood in stools results from bleeding that arises from any part of the digestive tract. Causes of bl...
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay Blood Group
Bombay blood group is a rare blood type in which the people have an H antigen deficiency. They can r...
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most...
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Hairy Cell Leukemia
Hairy cell leukemia (HCL) is a type of leukemia where there are increased numbers of abnormal B-lymp...
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant
What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. ...
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look...
Thalassemia
Thalassemia
Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to prod...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close