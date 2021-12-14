About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How is the Neurological Development in Zika Affected Children?

by Dr Jayashree on December 14, 2021 at 10:12 PM
Font : A-A+

How is the Neurological Development in Zika Affected Children?

Children with microcephaly caused by zika virus display very different neurological development profiles at 2-3 years of age, according to the study published in the journal PLOS ONE.

Brazil was one of the countries with the most zika cases, largely because of the widespread presence of the vector, the mosquito Aedes aegypti, which also transmits dengue. The symptoms of both diseases are similar, including fever, headache, red eyes, rash, and joint pain.

Advertisement


Although zika is usually asymptomatic, research has shown a link between this disease and the development of neurological complications such as Guillain-Barré syndrome and meningitis in adults, and congenital malformations such as microcephaly in newborns. However, cases of zika and congenital zika syndrome did not spread throughout Brazil but were reported mostly in the Northeast region.

According to the Ministry of Health, 3,423 babies were born with congenital zika syndrome between 2015 and 2020, and about 2,900 were still alive last year, but only 56.4% were receiving specialized treatment.
Advertisement

The first study involved 42 infants aged between 24 and 40 months with congenital zika syndrome, a group of birth defects associated with infection by zika virus during pregnancy.

In general, these children had severe cerebral palsy characterized by muscle stiffness, contraction, and spasms, typically requiring the use of a wheelchair) and significant cognitive, linguistic and neurological impairment.

However, researchers captured clear differences in neurological development, such as varying ability to respond to external stimuli, using two assessments: the Hammersmith Infant Neurological Examination (HINE); and the third edition of the Bayley Scale of Infant Development (Bayley-III).

The best HINE scores correlated with more positive results in the Bayley-III assessment, but scores varied significantly even among the most severe cases, evidencing heterogeneity.

The study also showed that larger head circumference was associated with higher cognitive and motor scores. The infants in the study sample had head circumferences under 31.9 cm for boys and 31.5 cm for girls. These are the parameters established by the World Health Organization (WHO) to detect suspected cases of microcephaly.

Previous studies used the HINE to evaluate babies with zika-associated microcephaly, but this was one of the first to link HINE scores to cognitive and motor development, offering an important neurological assessment tool for early diagnosis.

Although the study sample was small, it provided a good opportunity to investigate the evolution of microcephaly a few years after birth.

In another study reported by the same researchers, food insecurity and low levels of educational attainment were influential social factors affecting the risk of zika infection for pregnant women.

The study involved 469 pregnant women, 61% of whom tested positive for zika during the 2015-16 outbreak in Salvador. The researchers analyzed demographic, socio-economic, and clinical data for the subjects, and measured exposure to zika using a virus neutralization test.

The findings help identify risk factors that can be targeted by future interventions to reduce the impact of zika on vulnerable members of society.

To glean a better understanding of the differences between these children and identify early interventions which will reduce the disease burden.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< How to Avoid Graft-versus-host Disease in Blood Cancer Trea...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
Microbial Link between Gut Health and Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM)
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
India Marks One Step Closer to Digitalization with 14 Crore Health IDs Generated
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
Lack of Sleep Linked to Vitamin Deficiencies
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.


Recommended Reading
Zika Fever
Zika Fever
Zika virus is transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes which causes mild fever with ......
Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed
Zika Virus May Be Causing More Pregnancy Losses Than Believed
Zika virus infection may be causing more pregnancy losses or stillborn babies than we believe. ......
New Method Helps Detect Unreported Zika Outbreaks
New Method Helps Detect Unreported Zika Outbreaks
Using travel data and infections diagnosed in travelers plus viral gene analysis, scientists have .....
Plug and Play Platform – Single-dose Vaccine for Zika Virus, HIV, Ebola
Plug and Play Platform – Single-dose Vaccine for Zika Virus, HIV, Ebola
Vaccines for diseases such as AIDS, zika, and ebola using a novel 'plug and play' viral platform ......

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close