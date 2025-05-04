About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

How Self-Powered Sensors Are Changing Dementia and Pregnancy Health?

by Colleen Fleiss on May 4 2025 9:47 PM

The new self-powered sensor technology could redefine wearable healthcare with advanced, battery-free monitoring.

How Self-Powered Sensors Are Changing Dementia and Pregnancy Health?
Z-PULSE Ltd, a spin-out from the University of Surrey, has secured funding to accelerate the commercialization of its innovative self-powered wearable health sensors. The technology aims to revolutionize dementia care and has the potential to prevent thousands of stillbirths annually. (1 Trusted Source
Self-powered wearable health sensors could transform dementia and pregnancy care

Go to source)

STEPS1.0: Battery-Free Wearable Tech for Continuous Health Monitoring

The Self-Powered Tribo-Electric Pressure Sensor (STEPS1.0) enables advanced remote monitoring of vital signs, such as breathing patterns, bed occupancy, fetal movements, and pressure distribution to prevent bedsores. Powered by mechanical energy from natural movements, STEPS1.0 eliminates the need for batteries or external charging, providing a scalable and cost-effective alternative to current monitoring systems.

AI-Enabled Wearable Sensor Uses Vibration to Curb Nocturnal Scratching
AI-Enabled Wearable Sensor Uses Vibration to Curb Nocturnal Scratching
An AI-enabled wearable sensor with vibratory feedback significantly reduces nocturnal scratching in atopic dermatitis, improving sleep without medication.
With £265,000 funding from Innovate UK, Z-PULSE is now working with the Surrey Sleep Research Centre, Kymira, and Milbotix to use STEPS1.0 in real-world healthcare settings. Applications under development include continuous, real-time monitoring of sleep patterns, breathing and movement in dementia patients. Partners are also incorporating STEPS1.0 into a wearable belt that can detect foetal movements – with hopes of preventing up to 3,400 stillbirths annually in the UK.

Dr. Bhaskar Dudem, Chief Technology Officer and Founder of Z-PULSE Ltd, and Research Fellow at the University of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute, said:

“This funding is a significant milestone for Z-PULSE, allowing us to move from lab-based research to having a real-world impact. By eliminating the need for external power sources, STEPS1.0 ensures uninterrupted, real-time health monitoring for critical conditions like dementia and foetal health. The validation from leading research partners strengthens our path to commercialisation. "

Vascular Dementia
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
Professor Ravi Silva, Director of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute (ATI), added:

“Our self-powered sensor technology has the potential to redefine wearable healthcare, making continuous monitoring effortless and accessible. It has many applications in a modern society, where the Gen-Z population can be linked seamlessly and remotely to everyday activities of loved ones and those under their care without having wired links or battery-operated sensors.

Advertisements
Stillbirth
Stillbirth
The term stillbirth is used when fetal death occurs after twenty weeks of pregnancy. A change in fetal movement could provide indications of fetal distress or even death.
“We are testing prototypes in a dementia care setting, that includes monitoring sleep and physiological parameters. The ATI at Surrey has been delivering real-world tech solutions for more than two decades.”

Dr Jim Shaikh is the Managing Director of Innovate Surrey Ltd, which was established to bridge the gap between the research happening at the University and real-world applications. He said:

Advertisements
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...
“Z-PULSE’s wearable healthcare technology is a fantastic example of how we support innovation to move from the lab to everyday life, improving healthcare outcomes and supporting economic growth. We’re proud to support exciting ventures like Z-PULSE that have the potential to make a real difference in society and even save lives.”

Reference:
  1. Self-powered wearable health sensors could transform dementia and pregnancy care - (https://www.surrey.ac.uk/news/self-powered-wearable-health-sensors-could-transform-dementia-and-pregnancy-care)
Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional