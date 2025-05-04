How Self-Powered Sensors Are Changing Dementia and Pregnancy Health?

The new self-powered sensor technology could redefine wearable healthcare with advanced, battery-free monitoring.
STEPS1.0: Battery-Free Wearable Tech for Continuous Health MonitoringThe Self-Powered Tribo-Electric Pressure Sensor (STEPS1.0) enables advanced remote monitoring of vital signs, such as breathing patterns, bed occupancy, fetal movements, and pressure distribution to prevent bedsores. Powered by mechanical energy from natural movements, STEPS1.0 eliminates the need for batteries or external charging, providing a scalable and cost-effective alternative to current monitoring systems.
‘Self-powered #wearable_healthcare could revolutionize monitoring, offering subtle clues for #dementia progression and indicators linked to #stillbirth. #healthtech’With £265,000 funding from Innovate UK, Z-PULSE is now working with the Surrey Sleep Research Centre, Kymira, and Milbotix to use STEPS1.0 in real-world healthcare settings. Applications under development include continuous, real-time monitoring of sleep patterns, breathing and movement in dementia patients. Partners are also incorporating STEPS1.0 into a wearable belt that can detect foetal movements – with hopes of preventing up to 3,400 stillbirths annually in the UK.
Dr. Bhaskar Dudem, Chief Technology Officer and Founder of Z-PULSE Ltd, and Research Fellow at the University of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute, said:
“This funding is a significant milestone for Z-PULSE, allowing us to move from lab-based research to having a real-world impact. By eliminating the need for external power sources, STEPS1.0 ensures uninterrupted, real-time health monitoring for critical conditions like dementia and foetal health. The validation from leading research partners strengthens our path to commercialisation. "
Professor Ravi Silva, Director of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute (ATI), added:
“Our self-powered sensor technology has the potential to redefine wearable healthcare, making continuous monitoring effortless and accessible. It has many applications in a modern society, where the Gen-Z population can be linked seamlessly and remotely to everyday activities of loved ones and those under their care without having wired links or battery-operated sensors.
Dr Jim Shaikh is the Managing Director of Innovate Surrey Ltd, which was established to bridge the gap between the research happening at the University and real-world applications. He said:
