How Self-Powered Sensors Are Changing Dementia and Pregnancy Health?

The new self-powered sensor technology could redefine wearable healthcare with advanced, battery-free monitoring.

Self-powered wearable health sensors could transform dementia and pregnancy care



STEPS1.0: Battery-Free Wearable Tech for Continuous Health Monitoring



Z-PULSE Ltd, a spin-out from the University of Surrey, has secured funding to accelerate the commercialization of its innovativeannually. (ThePowered by mechanical energy from natural movements, STEPS1.0 eliminates the need for batteries or external charging, providing a scalable and cost-effective alternative to current monitoring systems.With £265,000 funding from Innovate UK, Z-PULSE is now working with the Surrey Sleep Research Centre, Kymira, and Milbotix to use STEPS1.0 in real-world healthcare settings. Applications under development include continuous, real-time monitoring of sleep patterns, breathing and movement in dementia patients. Partners are also incorporating STEPS1.0 into a wearable belt that can detect foetal movements – with hopes of preventing up to 3,400 stillbirths annually in the UK.Dr. Bhaskar Dudem, Chief Technology Officer and Founder of Z-PULSE Ltd, and Research Fellow at the University of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute, said:“This funding is a significant milestone for Z-PULSE, allowing us to move from lab-based research to having a real-world impact. By eliminating the need for external power sources, STEPS1.0 ensures uninterrupted, real-time health monitoring for critical conditions like dementia and foetal health. The validation from leading research partners strengthens our path to commercialisation. "Professor Ravi Silva, Director of Surrey’s Advanced Technology Institute (ATI), added:“Our self-powered sensor technology has the potential to redefine wearable healthcare, making continuous monitoring effortless and accessible. It has many applications in a modern society, where the“We are testing prototypes in a dementia care setting, that includes monitoring sleep and physiological parameters. The ATI at Surrey has been delivering real-world tech solutions for more than two decades.”Dr Jim Shaikh is the Managing Director of Innovate Surrey Ltd, which was established to bridge the gap between the research happening at the University and real-world applications. He said:“Z-PULSE’s wearable healthcare technology is a fantastic example of how we support innovation to move from the lab to everyday life, improving healthcare outcomes and supporting economic growth. We’re proud to support exciting ventures like Z-PULSE that have the potential to make a real difference in society and even save lives.”Source-Eurekalert