Hand Hygiene: The Cornerstone of Safe Healthcare

World Hand Hygiene Day emphasizes the importance of hand hygiene in preventing infections globally.

‘Clean hands = safer care for ALL! #Handhygiene protects healthcare workers, patients, and families. It's also key to universal health coverage & the #WASH agenda. #WHD #handhygieneday’

As the world approaches World Hand Hygiene Day on May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) has emphasized thatSaima Wazed, the Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia, highlighted the critical role of hand hygiene in safeguarding both healthcare workers and patients in every healthcare setting.Speaking on the importance of the practice, Wazed stated, “Hand hygiene is relevant to all healthcare workers, patients, and their families at every healthcare encounter. It is essential in ensuring universal health coverage, aligning with Sustainable Development Goal 3.8, and is pivotal in promoting the water, sanitation, hygiene, and health (WASH) agenda."Wazed pointed out that as infections continue to threaten public health worldwide, the prevention and control of infections, including through the proper practice of hand hygiene, are essential to mitigate the growing resistance to antibiotics.Infection prevention and control (IPC), a broader framework encompassing hand hygiene, is considered one of the bedrocks of safe and effective healthcare systems.which offers a standardized framework for national infection control programs. These guidelines help healthcare facilities implement measures to effectively manage and control infections.Furthermore, WHO has created a comprehensive Global IPC Strategy, which includes a detailed action plan and monitoring framework. This strategy provides guidance for Member States to advance IPC efforts effectively, ensuring the safety of patients and healthcare workers globally. Wazed stressed the urgency of implementing this Global Action Plan and the importance of continuous improvement in IPC practices.As part of its broader goal to combat infections, WHO has supported countries in drafting evidence-based IPC guidelines, which are now being utilized by healthcare settings around the world. According to Wazed, these guidelines are helping countries in the South-East Asia region reduce infection risks in hospitals and healthcare centers.“Most countries in the South-East Asia region have established active national IPC programs, many of which comply with national standards or WHO’s core component guidelines,” Wazed shared. “Moreover, several countries have appointed IPC focal points who have dedicated time for their tasks, and six countries have allocated protected, dedicated budgets to support their IPC programs.”In line with World Hand Hygiene Day, Wazed called on countries to rapidly implement the Global Action Plan and monitoring framework for IPC, which spans from 2024 to 2030. This global initiative aims to continue improving IPC systems, as evidenced by the latest Global Report on Infection Prevention and Control 2024.The WHO report underscores that countries’ dedication to IPC has shown promising results, with many adopting national IPC programs and complying with international standards. Yet, the need to ramp up efforts and address the challenges of antimicrobial resistance remains pressing.“Countries in our region are making strides in IPC, and we must continue to build on this momentum,” Wazed emphasized. “The continued improvement of hand hygiene practices is central to reducing preventable infections and improving healthcare outcomes worldwide.”As the world celebrates World Hand Hygiene Day 2025, it serves as a reminder that hand hygiene is not a luxury, but an essential practice for safer, more effective healthcare. The WHO’s commitment to improving IPC across the globe will continue to play aThe need for improved hand hygiene practices is more urgent than ever, and as WHO’s efforts demonstrate, every healthcare worker and patient has a role to play in maintaining these critical standards.Source-Medindia