How Foster Care Instability Wreaks Havoc on Kids` Mental Health

Researchers urge early, accessible mental health support designed to meet the unique needs of children in care.



Addressing Instability: The Urgent Need for Policies to Promote Consistency in Foster Care

Children in care who face frequent changes in their foster or residential placements are at significantly greater risk of developing mental health issues. ( )The study revealed that suchResearchers emphasize that repeated disruptions in care can undermine a child’s sense of security, attachment, and continuity, highlighting the urgent need for policies and support systems that promote stability and consistency in care arrangements to better safeguard children’s well-being. This is the finding of new research led by the University of Bath in the UK.The study, published in theis the first meta-analysis globally to examine the link between placement instability and children’s mental health. It looked at data from 15 UK studies involving nearly 7,000 care-experienced children and found aAround 45% of children in care already live with a mental health disorder. The researchers suggest that frequent moves are likely contributing to this high level of need, leaving lasting scars on children’s wellbeing. The problem is likely being made worse by a national shortage of around 8,500 foster carers, which means more children are placed in unregulated settings such as hostels and shared housing.Lead author Cody Varnish, from Bath’s Department of Psychology, said: “Nearly a third of children in care in England move home at least once a year. TheseProviding children with stable homes is a critical step toward improving outcomes for care-experienced children and young people.”Senior author Professor Sarah Halligan said: “Early support is essential and can prevent difficulties from escalating. Children from ethnic minority backgrounds and those with disabilities are particularly vulnerable to instability, so services need to be designed with that in mind.”Senior author Dr Katherine Button said: “The relationship between placement changes and mental health can create a vicious cycle. While placement moves can negatively affect children’s wellbeing, those with existing mental health difficulties may find it more difficult to adjust, increasing the risk of further placement breakdowns. Breaking this cycle requires timely and targeted support.”They also want to see closer collaboration between local authorities and mental health services, and better training and support for foster carers to reduce placement breakdowns. Efforts to safely support children within their families where possible, reducing the need for care placements, are also highlighted.Source-Eurekalert