Scientists Spot Parkinson’s Protein Clues Early

Researchers found a sub-class of oligomers unique to Parkinson’s patients, potentially marking the disease years early.



Detecting the Undetectable: Alpha-Synuclein Oligomers as Parkinson

The Growing Global Challenge of Parkinson’s Disease

ASA-PD Breakthrough

For the first time, scientists have directlyrepresenting a major breakthrough in understanding the world’s fastest-growing neurological disorder. ( )These minuscule clusters, known ashave long been suspected as the key triggers behind the disease, but until now, they remained undetectable in human brain tissue.A collaborative team from the University of Cambridge, UCL, the Francis Crick Institute, and Polytechnique Montréal has developed a groundbreaking imaging technique that enables researchers to see, count, and compare these oligomers in human brains.One team member described the advancement as being “like being able to see stars in broad daylight,” highlighting the unprecedented clarity and potential this method brings to Parkinson’s research. This innovation opens new avenues for understanding disease progression and could accelerate the development of targeted therapies.Their results, reported in the journalcould help unravel theAroundWhile there are drugs that can help alleviate some of the symptoms of Parkinson’s, such as tremor and stiffness, there are no drugs that can slow or stop the disease itself.For more than a century, doctors have recognized Parkinson’s by the presence of large protein deposits called Lewy bodies. But scientists have suspected that smaller, earlier-forming oligomers may cause the damage to brain cells. Until now, these oligomers were simply too small to see – just a few nanometres long.not where it is right now,” said Professor Steven Lee from Cambridge’s Yusuf Hamied Department of Chemistry, who co-led the research. “If we can observe Parkinson’s at its earliest stages, that would tell us a whole lot more about how the disease develops in the brain and how we might be able to treat it.”Now, Lee and his colleagues have developed a technique, calledwhich uses ultra-sensitive fluorescence microscopy to detect and analyze millions of oligomers in post-mortem brain tissue. Since oligomers are so small, their signal is extremely weak. ASA-PD maximizes the signal while decreasing the background, dramatically boosting sensitivity to the point where individual alpha-synuclein oligomers can be observed and studied.“This is the first time we've been able to look at oligomers directly in human brain tissue at this scale: it’s like being able to see stars in broad daylight,” said co-first author Dr Rebecca Andrews, who conducted the work when she was a postdoctoral researcher in Lee’s lab. “It opens new doors in Parkinson’s research.”The team examined post-mortem brain tissue samples from people with Parkinson’s and compared them to healthy individuals of similar age. They found that oligomers exist in both healthy and Parkinson’s brains. The main different between disease and healthy brains was the size of the oligomers, which were larger, brighter and more numerous in disease samples, suggesting a direct link to the progression of Parkinson’s.The team alsowhich could be the earliest visible markers of the disease – potentially years before symptoms appear.“This method doesn’t just give us a snapshot,” said Professor Lucien Weiss from Polytechnique Montréal, wo co-led the research. “It offers a whole atlas of protein changes across the brain and similar technologies could be applied to other neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s.“Oligomers have been the needle in the haystack, but now that we know where those needles are, it could help us target specific cell types in certain regions of the brain.”“The only real way to understand what is happening in human disease is to study the human brain directly, but because of the brain’s sheer complexity, this is very challenging,” said Professor Sonia Gandhi from The Francis Crick Institute, who co-led the research.“We hope that breaking through this technological barrier will allow us to understand why, where and how protein clusters form and how this changes the brain environment and leads to disease.”Source-Eurekalert