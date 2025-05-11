How Everyday Steroid Use Drains the Adrenal Engine

Long-term corticosteroid use increases the risk of adrenal insufficiency and related hospitalizations.



Why Gradual Steroid Reduction is Crucial for Adrenal Health

People who take steroid tablets for over three months face more than a sixfold increase in the risk of developing adrenal insufficiency compared to those using non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), according to findings presented at the first Joint Congress of the European Society of Paediatric Endocrinology and the European Society of Endocrinology. ( )These individuals are also more likely to be hospitalized due to the condition. Meanwhile, those usingThe study emphasizes the need for appropriate replacement therapy, such as hydrocortisone, to help prevent this condition.Steroids, also called corticosteroids, are anti-inflammatory medicines used to treat various conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), allergies, arthritis and autoimmune diseases. When taking these widely-prescribed medicines, such as prednisolone, for more than three weeks, the dose has to be reduced gradually because abruptly stopping them can cause the adrenal gland to stop producing the stress hormone cortisol — a condition known as adrenal insufficiency.In this study, Dr. Patricia Vaduva and colleagues from France examined 558,667 individuals who used steroid tablets or inhaled steroids for 3 months to 5 years, and compared them to individuals treated only with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs). The researchers found thatSimilarly, those who took inhaled steroids had a 55% higher risk of being diagnosed with adrenal insufficiency, but did not have an increased risk of being hospitalised for the same condition.“The impact of corticosteroids on the pituitary gland — located in the brain and which regulates adrenal gland cortisol secretion — has been previously looked at, but studies on the incidence of adrenal insufficiency following the chronic use of both oral and inhaled corticosteroids are practically lacking.”Dr Vaduva added: “Our findings show that even low doses of inhaled steroids can lead to adrenal insufficiency, contrary to what one might have thought until now. This information should be widely spread across the medical community.”“The presence of synthetic corticosteroids in the blood can cause the adrenal glands to go into a ‘sleep-like’ state, where they reduce or stop producing cortisol. Therefore, when long-term corticosteroid therapy is stopped suddenly, a substitutive treatment with a naturally-occurring steroid like hydrocortisone is needed to avoid adrenal insufficiency and its potential life-threatening consequences. This will allow patients to be safe and will prevent numerous hospitalisations,” said Dr Vaduva.Source-Eurekalert