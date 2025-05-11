About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
How Fat-Laden Fluids Disarm Ovarian Cancer Defenses

by Colleen Fleiss on May 11 2025 11:45 PM

Ascites in ovarian cancer weakens immunity, offering new insights for future immunotherapy options.

Irish researchers have discovered that lipid-rich abdominal fluid, known as ascites, significantly impairs the immune response in advanced ovarian cancer. This breakthrough sheds light on how immune suppression occurs in the disease and could pave the way for innovative immunotherapy strategies. ()
Over 70% of patients with ovarian cancer are diagnosed at an advanced stage, often presenting with large volumes of ascites. This ascites fluid not only supports the spread of cancer throughout the abdominal cavity but also significantly impairs the body’s immune defenses. Understanding how ascites affects the immune system is important for developing better treatments that use the immune system to fight cancer.

Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian Cancer
Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the ''silent killer'' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

How Ascites Cripples Anti-Tumor Immunity

In this recent study, researchers from Trinity College Dublin and University College Dublin explored how ascites disrupts immune cell function, with a particular focus on natural killer (NK) cells and T cells, which are key players in the body’s ability to eliminate tumors.

By analysing the contents of ascites fluid from ovarian cancer patients, the team identified a group of fat molecules called phospholipids as key drivers of this immune dysfunction.

Dr Karen Slattery, Research Fellow in the Trinity Translational Medicine Institute, is the first author of the research article just published in leading international journal Science Immunology. She said: “We found that these lipids interfere with NK cell metabolism and suppress their ability to kill cancer cells. Crucially, we also discovered that blocking the uptake of these phospholipids into NK cells using a specific receptor blocker can restore their anti-tumor activity, which offers a compelling new target for therapeutic intervention.”

Quiz on Ovarian Cancer / Cancer of the Ovary
Quiz on Ovarian Cancer / Cancer of the Ovary
Ovarian cancer is a cancer that does not produce definite symptoms. Here are a few questions that you could attempt to answer to check your knowledge on ovarian cancer. ...
“This work adds a critical piece to the puzzle of why ovarian cancer is so aggressive and has such poor outcomes. While the immune system is naturally equipped to detect and destroy cancer cells, this function is switched off in many individuals with ovarian cancer, and we now know that this is in part due to the fat-rich environment created by ascites.”

Prof. Lydia Lynch, formerly based in Trinity and now in Princeton University, is the senior author of the research article. She said: “This study marks a significant advancement in ovarian cancer research, identifying a new mechanism underpinning immune failure and laying the foundation for new therapies that could restore immune function in these patients. By targeting the fat-induced suppression of immune cells, future treatments could empower the body’s own immune defenses to fight back and in doing so, improve outcomes for ovarian cancer patients.”

Ascites
Ascites
Ascites is fluid collection in the peritoneum usually as a consequence of liver damage commonly seen in cirrhosis. Cancers and tuberculosis can cause ascites due to peritoneal spread of the disease.
Reference:
  1. Uptake of lipids from ascites drives NK cell metabolic dysfunction in ovarian cancer - (https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/sciimmunol.adr4795)
Source-Eurekalert
Female Reproductive System - Animation
Female Reproductive System - Animation
Interactive section of Medindia gives details regarding Female reproductive system showing how the sperm fetilize the eggs

