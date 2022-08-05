About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Do Exercises Benefit Primary Mitochondrial Diseases?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 8, 2022 at 11:59 PM
Font : A-A+

How Do Exercises Benefit Primary Mitochondrial Diseases?

Exercise benefits tend to greatly vary in primary mitochondrial disease as per a study at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), published by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Mitochondria is the energy house of the cells. Endurance exercise is generally known to improve mitochondrial function.

Diabetes Cure — How Exercise Can Counter Diabetes Damage?
Diabetes Cure — How Exercise Can Counter Diabetes Damage?
 Exercise repairs diabetes-related blood vessel damage and forms new blood vessels. This can be used as a precise tool in diabetes management in the future.
Advertisement


However, the benefits of exercise in patients with primary mitochondrial diseases, which are heterogeneous and caused by a variety of genetic mutations, were largely unknown.

Exercise in Mitochondrial Disease

The present study demonstrated that the benefits of endurance exercise can vary based on the type of mutation involved in mitochondrial disease. While the benefits of exercise may outweigh the risks, genetic status should be considered when recommending it as therapy.
Regulating Blood Sugar May Help Improve Response To Exercise Training
Regulating Blood Sugar May Help Improve Response To Exercise Training
 In people with hyperglycemia (high blood sugar), a glucose-lowering medication and exercise may improve exercise capacity.
Advertisement

Primary mitochondrial diseases represent the most prevalent inherited metabolic disorders, affecting approximately 1 in every 4,200 people. These disorders can be caused by hundreds of different mutations in the nuclear DNA (DNA within our cells) or mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA, or the DNA within the mitochondria within our cells).

Universal treatments for these patients are limited. However, endurance exercise has been shown to improve mitochondrial function in healthy people and reduce the risk of developing secondary metabolic disorders like diabetes or neurodegenerative disorders.

However, these recommendations were based on healthy people without primary mitochondrial disease. Therefore, researchers wanted to determine the effectiveness for these patients and whether they are benefitting from endurance exercise.

"There was not a concensus among clinicians who see patients with mitochondrial disease whether endurance exercise truly offers benefits," said Patrick Schaefer, PhD, a postdoctoral fellow at the Center for Mitochondrial and Epigenomic Medicine at CHOP and the first author of the study. "Exercise helps create more mitochondria, but if those mitochondria still have the mutations associated with primary mitochondrial disease, there is a chance that exercise may put some patients at risk."

Because of the heterogeneity of primary mitochondrial disease among patients, the researchers used animal models to study five mutations responsible for the disease. The goal of the study was to determine the relationship between mitochondrial mutations, endurance exercise response, and the underlying molecular pathways in these models with distinct mitochondrial mutations.

Treatment Strategies for Mitochondrial Diseases

The study found that endurance exercise had different impacts on the models depending on the mutation involved. Exercise improved response in the model with the mtDNA ND6 mutation in complex I.

The model with a CO1 mutation affecting complex IV showed significantly fewer positive effects related to exercise, and the model with an ND5 complex 1 mutation did not respond to exercise at all. In the model that was deficient in nuclear DNA Ant1, endurance exercise worsened cardiomyopathy.

Additionally, the researchers were able to correlate the gene expression profile of skeletal muscle and heart in the model with exercise response and identified oxidative phosphorylation, amino acid metabolism, and cell cycle regulation as key pathways in exercise response, suggesting how the model might be adapted to study exercise responses in humans with primary mitochondrial disease.

Despite mixed responses to the models used in this study, the authors note that the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks in most cases. However, the physical and mitochondrial status of the patient should be taken into account when recommending therapeutic exercises.

Additionally, the study could help researchers identify biomarkers and pathways to help predict the mitochondrial response to exercise both in mitochondrial patients and the healthy population harboring different mitochondrial haplogroups.

"This work is of fundamental importance in demonstrating that individuals with different mitochondrial bioenergetics will respond differently to endurance exercise," said senior study author Douglas C. Wallace, PhD, director of the Center for Mitochondrial and Epigenomic Medicine at CHOP and the Michael and Charles Barnett Endowed Chair in Pediatric Mitochondrial Medicine and Metabolic Diseases. "This is of broad relevance to individuals ranging from athletes to patients with mitochondrial disease, and everyone in between."

Source: Eurekalert
Exercise May Curb Fatty Food Cravings
Exercise May Curb Fatty Food Cravings
 High-intensity exercise and dieting may reduce your cravings for fatty food. Exercise could be beneficial mentally to gain control over unhealthy foods cravings.
Advertisement

Exercise Protects Brain Volume by Keeping BMI Levels Low
Exercise Protects Brain Volume by Keeping BMI Levels Low
 A new study explored exercise's role in maintaining insulin and body mass index levels that may help protect brain volume and thus stave off dementia.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
View all
Recommended Reading
ExerciseExercise
Exercises to Grow TallerExercises to Grow Taller
Exercises You Can Do at Your Work DeskExercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk
Outdoor Workouts - Types, BenefitsOutdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits
Winter ExercisesWinter Exercises
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Exercises to Grow Taller Exercise Exercises You Can Do at Your Work Desk Winter Exercises Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits 

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Blood Donation - Recipients Iron Intake Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood Pressure Calculator Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Hearing Loss Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Accident and Trauma Care Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close