About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Mantras of Being a Super Mom

by Karishma Abhishek on May 9, 2022 at 12:19 AM
Font : A-A+

Mantras of Being a Super Mom

Moms reveal their mantra —'aim for happy, not perfect' for doing it all with ease. Mothers perform the world's best juggling: family, work, money--they appear to be able to juggle it all.

However, with all of that responsibility and the sense of being overburdened comes stress. Mylo, a leading full-stack solution for expecting and new mothers, announced the findings of a survey conducted with expecting and new mothers.

Study Reveals Mothers of Twins Older Than 40 Years are Depressed
Study Reveals Mothers of Twins Older Than 40 Years are Depressed
 The researchers found out that first-time moms, moms under 25, moms of twins have risk and the mother's age > 40 years having twins are at the highest risk.
Advertisement


Mantra of World's Best Jugglers

This survey aims to learn about mothers' mantras for 'doing it all', as well as what they do to de-stress. As many as 76%of moms polled agree that the daily juggling act is the root cause of their stress.

Household responsibilities (24% ), followed by a lack of time for themselves (20% ), and simply exhaustion due to a lack of sleep (19% ) are the top stressors, according to moms.
Inferiority in Socioeconomic Status Linked to Health Risks in New Mothers
Inferiority in Socioeconomic Status Linked to Health Risks in New Mothers
 Perception of feeling low in socioeconomic status may pose health risks to new mothers that may further have worse health outcomes one year after childbirth.
Advertisement

Contrary to popular belief, only 5% of moms said their stress was caused by a lack of spousal support, indicating an increased awareness among young fathers to contribute to household chores and child care.

Moms have their own mantra to manage this as the CEO -- Chief Everything Officer of her family. As many as 50% of moms say they've learned to manage it all by aiming for happiness rather than perfection.

The solution to doing it all is to focus on getting the job done rather than trying for perfection. Despite the guilt that may accompany it, 28% say that prioritizing self-care helps them center themselves. Preparing and planning ahead of time, according to 22%, helps them face the next day with calm.

Power of Super Moms

Moms enjoy sharing, and the majority, 52 %, say that talking to someone they trust puts them in a good mood. As many as 21% say taking a break from the daily juggle and getting away helps them de-stress, while 15% say engaging in recreational activities with their children does.

Moms who responded to the survey clearly lean on their own mothers as venting partners. While 42% of moms say they rely on their own mother to vent and as a support system, 35% say they find solace in their friends.

This, without a doubt, has a positive impact on mental health, which moms polled say is an underserved issue. An overwhelming majority -- 49% - agree that moms' mental health does not get the attention it deserves due to a lack of understanding of mental health issues and societal expectations of what perfect motherhood should look like!

Happiness, and not Perfection: The Key

Shaveta Gupta, Head-Content & Community, Mylo, says, "This Mother's Day, Mylo tried to unravel how millennial mothers successfully do-it-all placing equal stock on family, personal achievement, and success.

The mantra is distinct and straightforward-mothers aim for happiness, not perfection. The goal isn't to be a perfect mom and accomplish all tasks; but to (prioritize, plan and) be happy from the inside out -- as happy moms raise happy families."

Mylo surveyed 2000 moms in their community across India for this survey, with 68% aged between 20 and 30 years, and 32% aged between 30-35 years. The majority of respondents are mothers (54% ) and pregnant women (39%). As many as 7% of mothers have toddlers. 64% of all respondents are stay-at-home mothers.

It has also launched a new digital campaign in honor of Mother's Day that recognizes every mother's role as CEO? Chief Everything Officer.

The campaign is an emotional and hard-hitting film that depicts a husband recognizing his wife's role as a mom who does it all, despite the fact that her hands are full with a new baby.

Source: IANS
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
Psychological Changes In Pregnancy
 Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.
Advertisement

Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding
Effects of Consuming Alcohol while Breastfeeding
 Is alcohol safe during breastfeeding? The answer and the effects of consumption of alcohol by a lactating mother on her breastfed infant.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
Wearing Mask in An Unmasked Crowd Can Still Protects You From COVID-19
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022:
World Hand Hygiene Day 2022: "Unite For Safety - Clean Your Hands"
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Selfie Addiction Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Hearing Loss Calculator Blood Donation - Recipients Blood - Sugar Chart Diaphragmatic Hernia Iron Intake Calculator Find a Hospital

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close