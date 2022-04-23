About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Exercise may Curb Fatty Food Cravings

by Colleen Fleiss on April 23, 2022 at 10:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Exercise may Curb Fatty Food Cravings

High-intensity exercise and dieting may reduce your cravings for fatty food, reveals a mice study.

In the study led by Washington State University, rats on a 30-day diet who exercised intensely resisted cues for favored, high-fat food pellets, offering hope for human dieters.

Advertisement


The experiment was designed to test resistance to the phenomenon known as "incubation of craving," meaning the longer a desired substance is denied, the harder it is to ignore signals for it.

The findings, published in the journal Obesity, suggest that exercise modulated how hard the rats were willing to work for cues associated with the pellets, reflecting how much they craved them.
Advertisement

While more research needs to be done, the study may indicate that exercise can shore up restraint when it comes to certain foods, said Travis Brown, a physiology and neuroscience researcher at Washington State University.

"A really important part of maintaining a diet is to have some brain power -- the ability to say 'no, I may be craving that, but I'm going to abstain,'" said Brown.

In the experiment, Brown and colleagues from WSU and University of Wyoming put 28 rats through training with a lever that when pressed, turned on a light and made a tone before dispensing a high-fat pellet.

After the training period, they tested to see how many times the rats would press the lever just to get the light and tone cue.

The researchers then split the rats into two groups: one underwent a regime of high-intensity treadmill running; the other had no additional exercise outside of their regular activity. Both sets of rats were denied access to the high-fat pellets for 30 days.

At the end of that period, the researchers gave the rats access to the levers that once dispensed the pellets again, but this time when the levers were pressed, they only gave the light and tone cue.

The animals that did not get exercise pressed the levers significantly more than rats that had exercised, indicating that exercise lessened the craving for the pellets.

Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 —
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STD) Awareness Month 2022 — "Get Yourself Tested"
World Earth Day 2022 —
World Earth Day 2022 — "Invest In Our Planet"
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
How Sports Helps Improve Employee's Mental Health and Productivity?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Tips to Live Longer Exercise and Fitness Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal! Body Types and Befitting Workouts Exercise To Gain Weight Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet Hunger Fullness and Weight Control 

Recommended Reading
Food Cravings
Food Cravings
Cravings often signify some need-whether nutritional or mental. Read on to find out if it's really ....
Prkar2a Gene Controls Food Cravings, Enhances Desire to Exercise
Prkar2a Gene Controls Food Cravings, Enhances Desire to Exercise
Novel gene Prkar2a discovered in mice controls the craving for fatty and sugary foods, and ......
Food Cravings Can be Reduced: Study
Food Cravings Can be Reduced: Study
Are you looking for ways to stop food cravings? New review of scientific studies confirms that food ...
Got Food Cravings? Blame Your Gut
Got Food Cravings? Blame Your Gut
Microscopic organisms present in the gut could alter what you wanna eat....
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Body Types and Befitting Workouts
Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body....
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise and Fitness
Exercise is about revamping your lifestyle, not just weight loss. Exercise to get healthy – that way...
Exercise To Gain Weight
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weig...
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
Hunger Fullness and Weight Control
An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the m...
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Lifestyle Modification: No Big Deal!
Simple and practically possible lifestyle changes can make a huge difference in improving our health...
Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet
Low Saturated Fat and Low Cholesterol Diet
To avoid obesity we must consciously control the quantity and the quality of fat that we eat and our...
Tips to Live Longer
Tips to Live Longer
Though life is temporary and short, it is possible to maximize the span of our existence by living h...
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical cau...
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts
The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food....

Most Popular on Medindia

Hearing Loss Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects Blood - Sugar Chart Daily Calorie Requirements Find a Hospital Noscaphene (Noscapine) Diaphragmatic Hernia Post-Nasal Drip A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE