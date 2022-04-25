Regulating Blood Sugar May Help Improve Response To Exercise Training

Advertisement

Analyzing the animals' muscle tissue, the researchers were also able to identify specific molecules in skeletal muscles responsible for low exercise capacity in the context of high blood glucose.Next, using small samples of muscle taken from human study participants before and after exercise sessions, the researchers were able to confirm that the molecules identified in the pre-clinical experiments may also be relevant in people."We find that having high blood sugar for long periods of time changes the way muscles respond to exercise at the molecular level," Lessard said. "The good news is, we find that reducing blood glucose levels in mice with diabetes using the medication canagliflozin can prevent the impairments that blunt improvements to exercise capacity that occur with high blood glucose."As a next step, Lessard and colleagues plan to test whether other glucose-lowering treatments - such as dietary strategies - can be as effective as drug therapies in improving exercise response. They are also further studying the molecular signaling events in muscle that lead to impaired remodeling and poor exercise response."If we can gain a better understanding of how high blood sugar leads to these changes in muscle, we can develop targeted therapies to restore the exercise response," Lessard said.Co-authors included Tara L. McDonald, Pattarawan Pattamprapanon, Eileen M. Cooney, Roberto C. Nava, Joanna Mitri and Samar Hafida of Joslin Diabetes Center.This work was supported by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (R01 DK 124258); a Pilot and Feasibility award; and Diabetes Research Center core facilities funded by NIH award number P30 DK036836; a postdoctoral fellowship from the American Heart Association (19POST34381036); a Mary K. Iacocca Senior Visiting Fellowship; and a fellowship from Joslin Diabetes Center NIH training grant (T32 DK 007260). For human studies, the authors acknowledge support from the Joslin Clinical Research Center and thank its philanthropic donors.The authors declare no conflicts of interest.Source: Eurekalert