How Do Blood Cancer Patients Respond to COVID-19 Vaccines?

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on July 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM
How Do Blood Cancer Patients Respond to COVID-19 Vaccines?

Less than half of cancer patients had detectable antibodies after the initial COVID-19 vaccination, but 56% of nonresponders produced antibodies after receiving a booster dose. This finding is according to a recent study published in the CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.

People with blood cancers including leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma have an impaired immune system due to their disease and its treatment, putting them at risk of severe COVID-19 infection and experiencing a reduced response to COVID-19 vaccination.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
For the study, researchers retrospectively analyzed antibody responses to initial and booster COVID-19 vaccination in 378 patients with blood cancer.

Anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies were detected in the blood of 181 patients (48%) after initial vaccination with one of three U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines, and patients with active cancer or those recently treated with an immune cell-depleting therapy were least likely to produce these antibodies.

COVID-19 Vaccine Efficacy and Blood Cancer

Among patients who did not mount an antibody response following initial vaccination, responses were observed after a booster dose in 48 of 85 (56%) patients who were assessed.
First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health

First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccines May Improve Mental Health


Short-term study shows that COVID-19 vaccination aids in boosting mental health. The stress relapse was reduced even drastically among those who have completed both doses of vaccines.
By the end of February 2022, 33 patients (8.8%) developed a COVID-19 infection, with three COVID-19-related deaths (0.8%).

Although there was no significant link between post-vaccination antibody response and incidence of COVID-19 infection, no patient with antibody responses died from COVID-19.

Also, no patient who received tixagevimab plus cilgavimab was diagnosed with a COVID-19 infection. Tixagevimab and cilgavimab are antibody therapies that bind to non-overlapping portions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, preventing the virus from binding to and infecting cells.

The FDA authorized the combination therapy for emergency use during the COVID-19 pandemic as a way to help prevent COVID-19 infection in certain individuals. These findings build on the wealth of literature showing that patients with hematologic malignancies have an impaired response to COVID vaccination.

This study also suggests to us the importance of checking antibody levels in these patients and arranging prophylactic antibody therapy. It also encourages providing booster vaccines for patients and prioritizing prophylactic antibody therapy when indicated.

This is real-world evidence that these actions can save lives.



Source: Medindia
Who Should be Prioritized for Covid-19 Vaccination?

Who Should be Prioritized for Covid-19 Vaccination?


Prioritization of COVID-19 vaccines can save lives and reduce the spread of infection. Prioritization has benefits because people differ in at least two key ways - their risk of infection and the likelihood of serious consequences from infection
Single-dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Stimulates Immunity in COVID-19 Survivors

Single-dose of COVID-19 Vaccine Stimulates Immunity in COVID-19 Survivors


A single dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19 survivors stimulates robust immune response in COVID-19 survivors.
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
Test Your Knowledge on Drug Interaction
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
World Population Day 2022 — Marching Toward a Resilient Future for All
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
Safety and Efficacy of Statins in Elderly
