How Contraceptives Affect Fear-Controlling Area of Women's Brains?

Synthetic sex hormones from COCs - Combined Oral Contraceptives as well as body-produced sex hormones affect the fear-related brain morphology and its associated neural circuit, which could deepen understanding of fear-related mechanisms that primarily affect women, according to a new study.



Morphologic alterations of the fear circuitry: the role of sex hormones and oral contraceptives



Contraceptive Sex Hormones Linked to Women's Mood

"In our study, we show that healthy women currently using COCs had a thinner ventromedial prefrontal cortex than men," said Alexandra Brouillard, the lead researcher.