Genetic Testing Revolutionizes Precision Oncology for Cancer Treatment

On National Cancer Awareness Day observed on 7th Nov, Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, Director of Sarvodaya Cancer Institute in Sector 8, Faridabad, underscores the critical significance of comprehending the genetic aspects of cancer and its profound influence on the field of oncology.
Genetic information isn't confined to familial traits; it extends to every cell within the human body. This genetic material within cells governs the entire process of growth and development, dictating whether a cell will develop into a cancerous one or remain healthy.
Understanding the Genetic Basis of CancerDr. Dinesh Pendharkar, Director of Sarvodaya Cancer Institute in Faridabad, explained, "Cancer cells exhibit distinct characteristics, including the ability to evade cell death and metastasize to other parts of the body, where they continue to proliferate. These unique properties are influenced by specific genes. Genes can undergo structural changes, referred to as mutations, either as part of an individual's genetic makeup or due to external factors like smoking, pollution, alcohol consumption, obesity, or other environmental factors."
Genetic mutations play a fundamental role in cancer development. When a mutation occurs, a cell may transform into a cancerous one. Fortunately, we now identify specific genes associated with particular cancers and have devised medications that target these genetic irregularities. This approach, known as precision oncology or targeted therapy, represents a groundbreaking advancement in cancer treatment.
While these tests can provide valuable insights into an individual's predisposition to cancer, it's important to approach them with caution. Dr. Pendharkar advises that patients consult with their doctors and genetic experts before undergoing genetic testing, as the results may have significant psychological and emotional implications.
In cases of family histories of cancer, discussions with healthcare professionals and genetic counselors are essential to provide the necessary support and guidance. These conversations can help individuals make informed decisions about their health and well-being.
Precision oncology offers unprecedented opportunities for cancer treatment, but it is essential that patients and healthcare providers collaborate to navigate the complexities of genetic testing and its implications.
Source: Medindia
