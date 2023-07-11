Genetic Testing Revolutionizes Precision Oncology for Cancer Treatment

On National Cancer Awareness Day observed on 7th Nov, Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, Director of Sarvodaya Cancer Institute in Sector 8, Faridabad, underscores the critical significance of comprehending the genetic aspects of cancer and its profound influence on the field of oncology.



Genetic information isn't confined to familial traits; it extends to every cell within the human body. This genetic material within cells governs the entire process of growth and development, dictating whether a cell will develop into a cancerous one or remain healthy.

Understanding the Genetic Basis of Cancer

Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, Director of Sarvodaya Cancer Institute in Faridabad, explained, "Cancer cells exhibit distinct characteristics, including the ability to evade cell death and metastasize to other parts of the body, where they continue to proliferate. These unique properties are influenced by specific genes. Genes can undergo structural changes, referred to as mutations, either as part of an individual's genetic makeup or due to external factors like smoking, pollution, alcohol consumption, obesity, or other environmental factors."