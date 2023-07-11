About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Genetic Testing Revolutionizes Precision Oncology for Cancer Treatment

by Colleen Fleiss on November 7, 2023 at 10:04 PM
On National Cancer Awareness Day observed on 7th Nov, Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, Director of Sarvodaya Cancer Institute in Sector 8, Faridabad, underscores the critical significance of comprehending the genetic aspects of cancer and its profound influence on the field of oncology.

Genetic information isn't confined to familial traits; it extends to every cell within the human body. This genetic material within cells governs the entire process of growth and development, dictating whether a cell will develop into a cancerous one or remain healthy.

Understanding the Genetic Basis of Cancer

Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, Director of Sarvodaya Cancer Institute in Faridabad, explained, "Cancer cells exhibit distinct characteristics, including the ability to evade cell death and metastasize to other parts of the body, where they continue to proliferate. These unique properties are influenced by specific genes. Genes can undergo structural changes, referred to as mutations, either as part of an individual's genetic makeup or due to external factors like smoking, pollution, alcohol consumption, obesity, or other environmental factors."

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic Testing of Diseases


Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques
Genetic mutations play a fundamental role in cancer development. When a mutation occurs, a cell may transform into a cancerous one. Fortunately, we now identify specific genes associated with particular cancers and have devised medications that target these genetic irregularities. This approach, known as precision oncology or targeted therapy, represents a groundbreaking advancement in cancer treatment.

Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar remarked, "Genetic testing has now become a standard practice for cancer patients. Instead of traditional biopsies, genetic testing, particularly using next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology, is employed to analyze the genetic composition of cancerous cells. This information assists oncologists in identifying the specific genetic alterations responsible for the cancer, enabling them to prescribe targeted treatments that yield improved outcomes for patients." Precision oncology has become the cornerstone of cancer care, and every patient is encouraged to undergo genetic testing. The technology has advanced to the point where analyzing hundreds of genes is feasible, ensuring the most effective treatment options.
Current Treatments for Liver Cancer

Current Treatments for Liver Cancer


Current Treatments for Liver Cancer (also known as hepatoma or hepatocellular carcinoma) can result in complete cure of the disease if it is detected early.
While these tests can provide valuable insights into an individual's predisposition to cancer, it's important to approach them with caution. Dr. Pendharkar advises that patients consult with their doctors and genetic experts before undergoing genetic testing, as the results may have significant psychological and emotional implications.

In cases of family histories of cancer, discussions with healthcare professionals and genetic counselors are essential to provide the necessary support and guidance. These conversations can help individuals make informed decisions about their health and well-being.

Precision oncology offers unprecedented opportunities for cancer treatment, but it is essential that patients and healthcare providers collaborate to navigate the complexities of genetic testing and its implications.

Source: Medindia
Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer

Test Your Knowledge on Liver Cancer


Primary hepatocellular carcinoma is a cancer that starts in the liver. The liver is the largest organ in the body situated in the upper right quadrant of the abdomen. The liver is also a common site for cancer deposits (metastases) from other organs. This is referred to as secondary liver cancer and is more common than primary liver cancer.
Non-clinical Genetic Testing May Lead to Needless Breast Surgery

Non-clinical Genetic Testing May Lead to Needless Breast Surgery


Women tested at high risk for breast cancer using non-clinical genetic tests overlooking family history may decide to undergo unnecessary breast surgery.
