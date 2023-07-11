About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Poetry Tackles Anxiety & Depression Linked To COVID-19 Isolation?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on November 7, 2023 at 2:03 PM
How Poetry Tackles Anxiety & Depression Linked To COVID-19 Isolation?

Poetry reading, writing, and sharing can help people feel less anxious and depressed and cope with loneliness and isolation during times like the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study.

Depression Calculator

Depression Calculator


A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.
Advertisement


This study was conducted by researchers at the University of Plymouth and Nottingham Trent University, funded by the Arts and Humanities Research Council (1 Trusted Source
Poetry and COVID-19: the benefit of poetry and the poetryandcovidarchive.com website to mental health and wellbeing

Go to source).

Therapeutic Role of Poetry to Improve Mental Health In COVID-19 Loneliness

The findings are based on a survey of 400 people which showed that poetry helped those experiencing common mental health symptoms as well as those suffering from grief.

It was carried out with registered users of the website poetryandcovid.com (now archived as poetryandcovidarchive.com), who used the website to share their own poetry and/or read other people's.
Quiz on Depression

Quiz on Depression


The World Health Organization reports that depression is one of the main causes of disability affecting about 121 million people worldwide. More tragically, it claims around 850,000 lives every year. Hence, it is important that we understand this affliction to help ourselves or our loved ones to cope and, hopefully, resolve it. How well do you know the facts about depression? Take this quiz and f
Advertisement

Just over half (51%) of respondents indicated that reading and/or writing poetry had helped them deal with feelings of loneliness or isolation, and for a further 50%, it had helped with feelings of anxiety and depression.

Around a third (34%) felt that engaging with the website helped them feel "less anxious", 24% felt that it helped them "feel better able to handle my problems", 17% expressed that it enabled them to deal with issues relating to bereavement, while 16% said it assisted with ongoing mental health symptoms.

"These results demonstrate the substantial power of poetry," said Principal Investigator Anthony Caleshu, Professor of Poetry and Creative Writing at the University of Plymouth. "Writing and reading poetry, as well as engaging with the website, had a considerable positive impact on the wellbeing of the participants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition to supporting their health and well-being, the website informed social and cultural recovery and offered an understanding of how poetry was being used as a mode of discourse during the pandemic. It now provides a historical archive for how people around the world used English language poetry to navigate the crisis."

More than 100,000 people from 128 countries visited the site, which featured more than 1,000 poems by more than 600 authors, with most being submitted by the writers themselves.

One of the participants wrote: "I'm looking to submit some poetry related to my father's recent passing, which was due to COVID-19. I want to capture some of the conflicting emotions I've been feeling since news of (several) promising vaccines have been reported so close to his death. I hope the piece will connect with others who have lost loved ones, but also provide hope for those who are isolated and waiting for loved ones to return home. This is my first piece of poetry."

Co-Investigator Dr Rory Waterman, Associate Professor of Modern and Contemporary Literature at Nottingham Trent University, said: "It's likely that tethering poetry to a community-building platform, in this case the website, has had a particularly positive effect on the relationship between poetry and wellbeing, as it's a way of bringing people together, the ice already having been broken.

"It's also likely that other modes of creative and expressive writing - trying to find the right words for experience or circumstance and then sharing them reciprocally - may positively affect people's health in a similar way. The wider arts, including visual and performing arts, likely have comparable potential.

"This study shows that creativity, coupled with the opportunity for safe and supportive explication and discussion, can help people endure difficult times and circumstances by providing outlets through which they can work at making sense of experience."

Reference :
  1. Poetry and COVID-19: the benefit of poetry and the poetryandcovidarchive.com website to mental health and wellbeing - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/08893675.2023.2250921)

Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Coronavirus

Coronavirus


Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
Advertisement

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia

Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder characterised by the patient avoiding spaces, crowds, or ...
Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause / Male Menopause

Andropause or male menopause causing low libido in a man is due to decreasing level of male hormones, like ...
Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety Disorder

Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop ...
Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger´s Syndrome

Asperger’s Syndrome or (AS) is a neurological condition marked by delay in the development of motor skills, ...
Bereavement

Bereavement

Bereavement refers to grief, pain and sadness following the loss of a loved one, especially during the ...
Depression

Depression

Depression is one of the most common mental disorders affecting approximately 340 million people in the ...
Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation

Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
Pregnancy and Complications

Pregnancy and Complications

In-depth guide for expecting mothers to overcome health complications related to early or late pregnancy. ...

Latest Mental Health News

High Biological Age May Heighten Dementia and Stroke Risk

High Biological Age May Heighten Dementia and Stroke Risk

People with a higher biological age than their actual chronological age have a 40% higher risk of developing dementia and stroke, especially vascular dementia.
School Year Reveals Seasonal Trend in Teen's Mental Health

School Year Reveals Seasonal Trend in Teen's Mental Health

Start of the school year marks the peak period for teens seeking aid with anxiety and depression, reveals experts.
Turning Anger into Fuel of Success!

Turning Anger into Fuel of Success!

New study sheds light on the positive reinforcement of anger on one's goal and life.
59% of Indian Workers Face Workplace Burnout Symptoms

59% of Indian Workers Face Workplace Burnout Symptoms

Among employees, overall well-being is influenced by supportive workplace conditions, while burnout is predominantly associated with workplace pressures.
Gene-Stress Interaction in Treatment-Resistant Depression

Gene-Stress Interaction in Treatment-Resistant Depression

Major depressive disorder arises from genetic and environmental interplay, necessitating research on stress exposure and risk genes' combined impact on its development.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How Poetry Tackles Anxiety & Depression Linked To COVID-19 Isolation? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests