How Commonly Does the Thought of Not Having Food Occur to Elderly?

Font : A- A+



Food insecurity is a serious problem for elderly, finds a new study. Poor health when we age is seen more with social issues such as hunger, inadequate housing, social isolation, and poverty. The findings of this study are published in the journal of Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

How Commonly Does the Thought of Not Having Food Occur to Elderly?



Food insecurity occurs when people lack access to food or go hungry due to poverty or other challenges. Food insecurity is a serious problem for many older adults. For example, in 2015, 8.3 percent of American households with a family member aged 65 or older and 9.2 percent of all older adults experienced food insecurity.



‘Food insecurity was most common (6.2 percent) in people between the ages of 75 and 84. More than 2,950 people (almost 6 percent) said that they did not always have enough money to buy the food they needed.’ A research team from the Institute for Health Research, Kaiser Permanente, Colorado, designed a study to learn more about food insecurity and older adults.



The researchers examined information from a health survey that was given to more than 50,000 older adults between 2012 and 2015. The survey was part of a free Annual Wellness Visit for Medicare members in Kaiser Permanente Colorado. It included a question about food security.



More than 50,000 people answered the question about food insecurity. More than 2,950 people (almost 6 percent) said that they did not always have enough money to buy the food they needed.



The study revealed that: Food insecurity was least common (4.8 percent) in people 85-years-old or older. Food insecurity was most common (6.2 percent) in people between the ages of 75 and 84.

More than 25 percent of people with both Medicaid (government insurance for people living below the federal poverty line) and Medicare (government insurance for older adults) reported having food insecurity.



Food insecurity was more common among: Women

People without a spouse or partner

Those who used tobacco or alcohol

People with high blood pressure , diabetes, or diagnosed depression

People who had been hospitalized, visited an emergency department, or had lived in a nursing home in the year before the survey



Food insecurity was reported by 10 percent or more of people who had: Fair or poor general health or quality-of-life

Oral or dental problems

Trouble with bathing, eating, dressing, and performing other activities of daily living

A poor diet (they ate no fruits or vegetables, or they ate fewer than two meals a day)

No one to call for help



The researchers said that ways to identify food insecurity in older adults needed to be combined with methods to connect older adults with community-based food resources.



Source: Eurekalert Food insecurity occurs when people lack access to food or go hungry due to poverty or other challenges. Food insecurity is a serious problem for many older adults. For example, in 2015, 8.3 percent of American households with a family member aged 65 or older and 9.2 percent of all older adults experienced food insecurity.A research team from the Institute for Health Research, Kaiser Permanente, Colorado, designed a study to learn more about food insecurity and older adults.The researchers examined information from a health survey that was given to more than 50,000 older adults between 2012 and 2015. The survey was part of a free Annual Wellness Visit for Medicare members in Kaiser Permanente Colorado. It included a question about food security.More than 50,000 people answered the question about food insecurity. More than 2,950 people (almost 6 percent) said that they did not always have enough money to buy the food they needed.The study revealed that:Food insecurity was more common among:Food insecurity was reported by 10 percent or more of people who had:The researchers said that ways to identify food insecurity in older adults needed to be combined with methods to connect older adults with community-based food resources.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

You May Also Like

More News on: