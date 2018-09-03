Do Weight Loss Surgery and Inflammatory Bowel Disease have a Link?

The development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) can be linked to a past history of weight loss surgery, according to a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics .

For the analysis, investigators first conducted a multi-institutional case series of patients with a history of IBD and



A past history of weight loss surgery was associated with a nearly 2-times increased likelihood of developing IBD. The mechanism by which weight loss surgery may increase the risk of IBD is unclear. Alterations in gut microbes following the surgery may play a role. In addition, weight loss surgery patients have elevated rates of vitamin D and bile salt deficiencies.



Prospective studies are needed to confirm the association found in this analysis and delineate if certain types of weight loss surgeries have differential effects on risk of IBD. "While we do not think our findings should at all discourage or take away from the health benefits of bariatric surgery, since the absolute risk of developing IBD following bariatric surgery remains extremely small, we think this association highlights potential disease mechanisms and the need to carefully evaluate new gastrointestinal symptoms in patients with prior weight loss surgery," said senior author Dr. Jean-Frederic Colombel, of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York. "Of note, another recent study from the Mayo Clinic had similar findings calling for the need for further prospective studies on this topic."







