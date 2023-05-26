About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

How Can Life Stressors Affect Multiple Sclerosis Flares?

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26, 2023 at 3:03 AM
Font : A-A+

How Can Life Stressors Affect Multiple Sclerosis Flares?

A couple of stressors including poverty, abuse, and divorce were found to be linked to worsening health and functional outcomes for Multiple sclerosis patients (1 Trusted Source
Associations among stressors across the lifespan, disability, and relapses in adults with multiple sclerosis

Go to source).

Using survey data from more than 700 people with MS, researchers discovered that stressful events occurring both in childhood and adulthood contributed significantly to participants' level of disability.

Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple Sclerosis


Multiple sclerosis can be a severely disabling autoimmune disease that affects the myelin or insulating layer of the nerve fibers and typically has remissions and relapses
Advertisement


The results are published in Brain and Behavior.

"MS is the leading cause of non-traumatic disability among young adults, and additional research is needed to identify these external drivers of disability that can be addressed or prevented, including stress, to improve functional outcomes," said co-author Tiffany Braley, M.D., M.S., director of the Multiple Sclerosis/Neuroimmunology Division and Multidisciplinary MS Fatigue and Sleep Clinic at University of Michigan Health.
Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify

Multiple Sclerosis Treatment and Modify


Multiple sclerosis is treated with drugs that modify the course of the disease, suppress immunity and relieve symptoms.
Advertisement

"This knowledge is needed to inform MS research as well as clinical care. Referrals to resources, such as mental health or substance use support could help reduce the impact of stress and enhance wellbeing," Braley said.

Incidence of Multiple Sclerosis

More than 2.8 million people in the world have MS (2 Trusted Source
What is the atlas of multiple sclerosis

Go to source), an autoimmune condition that affects the brain and spinal cord, in which the protective layer of nerve cells is attacked by the body's immune system. People with MS can experience unique, often painful, exacerbation of their symptoms known as a relapses, exacerbations or "flares".

Initially in the study, both childhood and adult stressors were significantly associated with worse burden caused by relapse after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the association between childhood stressors and disease burden lost significance when further accounting for experiences in adulthood.

Studies focused on stress and MS that don't account for the full lifespan, researchers say, could miss vital information or overestimate the relationship between childhood stressors and health outcomes.

"It is important to use a lifespan approach in future work to better understand patterns and inform symptom management. For example, we are expanding upon this work to investigate mechanistic pathways through sleep, smoking and mental health, through which stressors may lead to worse MS outcomes including increased disability, pain and fatigue."

Additional authors include Robert Ploutz-Snyder, Ph.D., Cathleen M. Connell, Ph.D., and Sarah A. Stoddard, Ph.D., all from the University of Michigan.

This work was supported in part by the National Institutes of Health and the National Institute of Nursing Research.

References :
  1. Associations among stressors across the lifespan, disability, and relapses in adults with multiple sclerosis - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/brb3.3073)
  2. What is the atlas of multiple sclerosis - (https://www.atlasofms.org/map/global/epidemiology/number-of-people-with-ms)
Source: Eurekalert
Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart

Life Stress Test | Life Stressor Chart


Take Life Stress Test (Life Stressor Chart) to check your stress level. Follow relaxation techniques and know how to relieve stress. Learn how to prevent stress using life stress test.
Advertisement

Diet and Nutrition for Stress Management

Diet and Nutrition for Stress Management


Eating plans may go haywire during stress, but with a little effort you can put up a well balanced nutritious meal that can help with stress management.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Autoimmune disorders occur when the immune system fails to recognize the body as ‘self’ and attacks ...
Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy Drugs

Chemotherapy drugs perform like ‘magic bullets’ to destroy cancer cells in the body.
Health Risks of Eating Pork

Health Risks of Eating Pork

Pork is one of the most popular and widely consumed of all red meats, but how healthy is it? Find out whether ...
Infectious Mononucleosis

Infectious Mononucleosis

Called also the kissing diesase, Mononucleosis is an infectious disease due to infection with the Epstein ...
Optic Neuritis

Optic Neuritis

Optic neuritis is acute inflammation of the optic nerve. Optic nerve connects the eye to the brain and ...

Latest Research News

Carrying Alzheimer's Disease Genes May Increase the Risk of Developing Epilepsy

Carrying Alzheimer's Disease Genes May Increase the Risk of Developing Epilepsy

Is there a link between epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease? Yes, certain genes associated with Alzheimer's disease may increase the risk of developing epilepsy.
Insomnia Drug Class may Not Increase Exacerbation Risks

Insomnia Drug Class may Not Increase Exacerbation Risks

More research is needed to understand the risks of hypnotics among COPD patients and then optimize treatment strategies.
New Treatment Protocol for Brain Hemorrhage

New Treatment Protocol for Brain Hemorrhage

Among hemorrhage patients, combination treatment protocol compared to usual care reduced poor functional outcomes.
High-Sugar Diet Damaging the Gut May Worsen Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

High-Sugar Diet Damaging the Gut May Worsen Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Diet containing increased amounts of sugar may interrupt the function of resident intestinal stem cells (ISCs) that maintain gut lining after inflammatory damage.
Chemical Compound Key to Nerve Regeneration Identified

Chemical Compound Key to Nerve Regeneration Identified

In a model of nerve injury, the new compound enhanced neuron growth in nerve cells and decreased heart tissue damage after major trauma.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How Can Life Stressors Affect Multiple Sclerosis Flares? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests