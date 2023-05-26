About Careers MedBlog Contact us
Link Between Early Bipolar Diagnosis and Lower Suicide Rates Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on May 26, 2023 at 2:51 AM
In Swedish regions, fewer boys commit suicide where bipolar diagnoses were found to be more prevalent, revealed study published in JAMA Psychiatry (1 Trusted Source
Association of Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis With Suicide Mortality Rates in Adolescents in Sweden

Go to source).

Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar Disorder


Bipolar Disorder is a brain disorder in which people show "mood swings". Changes in the level of neurotransmitters in brain, and psychosocial factors are thought to be involved.
Bipolar disorder underlies roughly five percent of all suicides among young people. Previous studies also show that there is often a long delay between the onset of bipolarism and its correct diagnosis and treatment.

What is Bipolar Disorder

"Bipolar disorder is often more distressing for people who develop it early in life and is one of the psychiatric disorders most associated with suicide risk," says the study's first author Peter Andersson, doctoral student at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet.

The disease usually manifests between the ages of 12 and 25 and is characterized by recurring episodes of mania and depression. Previous studies have shown that it can take up to six years for bipolar disorder to be diagnosed and treated, and comparisons with data from previous large-scale prevalence studies, indicate that under-diagnosis in Sweden is high among individuals aged 15-19.
Quiz on Bipolar Disorder

Quiz on Bipolar Disorder


Bipolar disorder has been rated among the more common disability-inducing conditions. It reduces the working capacity of an individual and adds to the medical and economic burden all over the world. Test your knowledge on bipolar disorders by taking this quiz.
Using registry data from all of Sweden's 21 regions between 2008 and 2021, researchers from Karolinska Institutet examined regional differences in the number of people aged 15 to 19 diagnosed with bipolar disorder and the correlation between population size-adjusted diagnoses and confirmed suicides for males and females.

The results, which included 585 confirmed suicides in this age group, showed large regional differences in the percentage of young people diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

"Our results show that the suicide rate among boys is almost five percent lower in the regions that make most bipolar diagnoses than in those that make the fewest," says corresponding author Adrian E. Desai Boström, resident in child and adolescent psychiatry in Stockholm and postdoc researcher at the Department of Clinical Neuroscience, Karolinska Institutet. "This suggests that suicide among teenage boys in Sweden could be reduced with improvements to the diagnosis of bipolarism and its treatment."

Although the number of prescriptions for the mood stabilizer lithium paradoxically decreased when more bipolar diagnoses were established, increases were observed in the number of boys who received lithium at least once. The researchers hypothesized that this could be interpreted as indicating that boys with bipolar disorder often begin lithium therapy but then switch to other mood-stabilizing drugs for various reasons.

The researchers also see a possible risk that misguided treatment could lead to a higher suicide rate rather than no treatment at all.

"For example, some young people might be passed on by the psychiatric services to the social services under the provisions of laws relating to the care of the young and people with functional impairments," says Andersson. "We also know that bipolar patients are sometimes wrongly diagnosed with 'normal' depression."

In a recently published study in Nature Communications the researchers found large regional differences in the use of advanced psychiatric treatments in child and adolescent psychiatry in Sweden (2 Trusted Source
Regional clozapine, ECT and lithium usage inversely associated with excess suicide rates in male adolescents

Go to source). They now plan to further investigate the effects of advanced psychiatric treatments on young people with bipolar disorder and other serious psychiatric conditions.

The study was a collaboration among researchers at Karolinska Institutet, Uppsala University, Umeå University, Lund University, Region Halland, and Region Stockholm in Sweden and was financed by the Swedish Research Council. Co-author Jussi Jokinen has been part of an advisory committee for the pharmaceutical company Janssen on the use of esketamine in the treatment of depression. No other conflicts of interest have been reported.

References :
  1. Association of Bipolar Disorder Diagnosis With Suicide Mortality Rates in Adolescents in Sweden - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapsychiatry/fullarticle/2804860)
  2. Regional clozapine, ECT and lithium usage inversely associated with excess suicide rates in male adolescents - (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-023-36973-4)
Source: Eurekalert
Suicide

Suicide


Suicide is an act of ending one''s own life and it usually results from emotional isolations and inability to adjust and cope with one''s environment.
New Data About Bipolar Spectrum Disorder Burden

New Data About Bipolar Spectrum Disorder Burden


The latest report by a leading data analytics company predicted the epidemiology forecast of bipolar disorder to 2030.
