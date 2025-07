How AI Biomarkers Transform Thyroid Cancer Treatment

AI-driven new scoring system in thyroid cancer progression outperforms 'one-size-fits-to-all' tradition.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Optimized Dynamic Network Biomarker Deciphers a High-Resolution Heterogeneity Within Thyroid Cancer Molecular Subtypes



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Just with 12 genes! How “miniPC” (a #simplifiedaibiomarker) offers a #personalizedapproach to #thyroidcancertreatment. #aipoweredbiomarkers #thyroidcancerprogression #medindia’

Just with 12 genes! How “miniPC” (a #simplifiedaibiomarker) offers a #personalizedapproach to #thyroidcancertreatment. #aipoweredbiomarkers #thyroidcancerprogression #medindia’

TCPS Level: Discovering Individual Patient Risk

Advertisement

Optimized Dynamic Network Biomarker Deciphers a High-Resolution Heterogeneity Within Thyroid Cancer Molecular Subtypes - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/mdr2.70004)

Some patients with Differentiated Thyroid Carcinoma (DTC), a lethargic malignant tumor, persuaded carefully without any need for surgery. Even though, it is a medical hurdle to assess the disease progression in patients ().New research from The First Affiliated Hospital of Zhengzhou University tackles thyroid cancer by developing a groundbreaking AI biomarker system. This model uses an enhanced“Our analysis revealed that Stage II is a critical transition stage,” says corresponding author Prof. Xinguang Qiu.The team developed an“This score outperforms traditional staging in identifying high-risk individuals,” notes co-author Dr. Ge Zhang.The researchers applied AI-based consensus clustering to over 1,100 thyroid cancer samples and identified three reproducible molecular subtypes, each with distinct immune profiles and progression risks. The most aggressive subtype was associated with the gene ASPH, which was experimentally validated.To support clinical use, they developed a“This tool offers a practical approach to personalized treatment planning,” says Dr. Haonan Zhang.By integrating multi-omics data, machine learning, and single-cell analysis,Source-Eurekalert