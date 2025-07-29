Are U.S. Public Schools Ready to Handle the Mental Health Crisis?

Barriers to school mental health screening include deficit of screening knowledge, resources, and excessive workload.
The study revealed, one third of the U.S. nation's K-12 public schools currently conduct mental health screening. It offers in-person care or referral to community-based mental health care for the students with depression or anxiety (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Screening for Mental Health Problems in US Public Schools
Go to source). According to the findings published in the journal, JAMA Network Open, school principals (nearly 40%) conveyed that, it was challenging to confirm students get adequate care.
Our results suggest that there are multiple barriers to mental health screening in schools, including a lack of resources and knowledge of screening mechanics, as well as concerns about increased workload of identifying students," said Jonathan Cantor, the study's lead author and a policy researcher at RAND, a nonprofit research organization.
New study investigates #mentalhealthscreening in U.S. public schools, uncovering challenges in providing adequate psychotherapy support. #uspublicschools #mentalhealthscreening #psychologicalcare #medindia’
In 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General declared a youth mental health emergency. Researchers say that public schools are strategic resources for screening, treatment, and referral for mental health services for young people who face barriers in other settings.
Principals face Key ChallengesResearchers wanted to understand screening for mental health at U.S. public schools, given increased concerns about youth mental health following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
In October 2024, the RAND study surveyed 1,019 principals who participate in the RAND American School Leader panel, a nationally representative sample of K-12 public school principals.
They were asked whether their school mandated screening for mental health issues, what steps are taken if a student is identified as having depression or anxiety, and how easy or difficult it is to ensure that such students received adequate services.
More than 70% of principals reported that their school offers in-person treatment for students who screen positive, while 53% of principals said they may refer a student to a community mental health care professional.
Demographic Differences and Policy Recommendations in ScreeningThe study found higher rates of mental health screenings in schools with 450 or more students and in districts with mostly racial and ethnic minority groups as the student populations.
“Policies that promote federal and state funding for school mental health, reimbursement for school-based mental health screening, and adequate school mental health staff ratios may increase screening rates and increase the likelihood of successfully connecting the student to treatment,” Cantor said.
Source-Eurekalert