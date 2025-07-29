About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Are U.S. Public Schools Ready to Handle the Mental Health Crisis?

by Manjubashini on Jul 29 2025 2:26 PM

Barriers to school mental health screening include deficit of screening knowledge, resources, and excessive workload.

Are U.S. Public Schools Ready to Handle the Mental Health Crisis?
The study revealed, one third of the U.S. nation's K-12 public schools currently conduct mental health screening. It offers in-person care or referral to community-based mental health care for the students with depression or anxiety (1 Trusted Source
Screening for Mental Health Problems in US Public Schools

Go to source).
According to the findings published in the journal, JAMA Network Open, school principals (nearly 40%) conveyed that, it was challenging to confirm students get adequate care.

Mental Health Awareness is Key at Educational Institutes
Mental Health Awareness is Key at Educational Institutes
Educational institutions can promote mental health awareness. Early detection and intervention can help prevent mental health issues in students.
“Our results suggest that there are multiple barriers to mental health screening in schools, including a lack of resources and knowledge of screening mechanics, as well as concerns about increased workload of identifying students,” said Jonathan Cantor, the study’s lead author and a policy researcher at RAND, a nonprofit research organization.

In 2021, the U.S. Surgeon General declared a youth mental health emergency. Researchers say that public schools are strategic resources for screening, treatment, and referral for mental health services for young people who face barriers in other settings.

Principals face Key Challenges

Researchers wanted to understand screening for mental health at U.S. public schools, given increased concerns about youth mental health following the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mental Health Issues among Young Children can be Treated by School Teachers
Mental Health Issues among Young Children can be Treated by School Teachers
Teachers and other school-professionals help to decrease mental health problems in elementary-aged children.
In October 2024, the RAND study surveyed 1,019 principals who participate in the RAND American School Leader panel, a nationally representative sample of K-12 public school principals.

They were asked whether their school mandated screening for mental health issues, what steps are taken if a student is identified as having depression or anxiety, and how easy or difficult it is to ensure that such students received adequate services.

Advertisement
Quiz on ADHD
Quiz on ADHD
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a “neurobehavioral developmental disorder”. To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...
Researchers found that 30.5% of responding principals said their school required screening of students with mental health problems, with nearly 80% reporting that parents typically are notified if students screen positive for depression or anxiety.

More than 70% of principals reported that their school offers in-person treatment for students who screen positive, while 53% of principals said they may refer a student to a community mental health care professional.

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Calculator
Is your child inattentive, careless and hyperactive or exhibiting behavioral problems? Test your child for ADHD symptoms using this ADHD Test Calculator and find out if your child needs the help of a specialist.

Demographic Differences and Policy Recommendations in Screening

The study found higher rates of mental health screenings in schools with 450 or more students and in districts with mostly racial and ethnic minority groups as the student populations.

“Policies that promote federal and state funding for school mental health, reimbursement for school-based mental health screening, and adequate school mental health staff ratios may increase screening rates and increase the likelihood of successfully connecting the student to treatment,” Cantor said.

Reference:
  1. Screening for Mental Health Problems in US Public Schools - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2836563)

Source-Eurekalert


Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional