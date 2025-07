AI-Generated Music is More Emotionally Engaging Than Human Music

AI-generated music can evoke stronger emotional and physiological responses than human-composed music, especially when created with complex prompts.

Music generated by AI can cause greater pupil dilation and be perceived as more emotionally stimulating than human-composed tracks.

Emotional Response Comparison Between AI and Human Music

Impact of Prompt Complexity on Viewer Reactions

Implications for Audiovisual Content Creation

Cognitive Effort and Emotional Interpretation

comparable to those produced by human-composed music in audiovisual settings ().Coordinated by the Neuro-Com Research Group at the UAB Department of Audiovisual Communication and Advertising, along with the RTVE Institute in Barcelona and the University of Ljubljana, this finding sheds light on how artificial intelligence is reshaping creativity in music.The research compared the reactions of people when watching videos accompanied by different types of music. During the experiment, 88 participants watched audiovisual clips with identical visuals, but three different sound conditions:While participants watched the clips, their(such as pupil dilation, blinking and galvanic skin response) and theirwere measured.The results of the experiment were revealing. TheThe AI music created with sophisticated prompts caused more blinking and changes in the skin , associated with a higher cognitive load.Therefore, differences were observed in the impact caused by the music according to the complexity of the prompt used. Finally, at the emotional level, participants describedThese insights could have significant implications for theparticularly regarding the customisation of music to match visual narratives, resource efficiency in creative processes, and the possibility of fine-tuning the emotional impact of content with greater precision using automated tools.Nikolaj Fišer, first author of the study, points out that “both types of AI-generated music led to greater pupil dilation and were perceived as more emotionally stimulating compared to human-created music”. This physiological response is commonly associated with higher levels of emotional arousal.The researcher also states that “our findings suggest that decoding the emotional information in AI-generated music may require greater cognitive effort.” This implies that, although AI is capable of producing emotionally powerful music, the way such music is processed by the human brain may differ in terms of mental load and emotional interpretation mechanisms—posing new challenges for designing effective sensory experiences in audiovisual media. This type of research opens new avenues for the study of the perception of sound stimuli generated by advanced algorithmic systems.Source-Eurekalert