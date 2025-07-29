AI-Generated Music is More Emotionally Engaging Than Human Music

AI-generated music can evoke stronger emotional and physiological responses than human-composed music, especially when created with complex prompts.
AI-generated music can evoke emotional responses comparable to those produced by human-composed music in audiovisual settings (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Emotional impact of AI-generated vs. human-composed music in audiovisual media: A biometric and self-report study
Go to source). Coordinated by the Neuro-Com Research Group at the UAB Department of Audiovisual Communication and Advertising, along with the RTVE Institute in Barcelona and the University of Ljubljana, this finding sheds light on how artificial intelligence is reshaping creativity in music.
Emotional Response Comparison Between AI and Human MusicThe research compared the reactions of people when watching videos accompanied by different types of music. During the experiment, 88 participants watched audiovisual clips with identical visuals, but three different sound conditions: music composed by humans, AI-generated music with complex and detailed prompt, and AI-generated music with a simple and less detailed prompt.
While participants watched the clips, their physiological responses (such as pupil dilation, blinking and galvanic skin response) and their self-reported emotional reactions were measured.
Impact of Prompt Complexity on Viewer ReactionsThe results of the experiment were revealing. The AI-generated music triggered greater pupil dilation, indicating a higher level of emotional arousal. The AI music created with sophisticated prompts caused more blinking and changes in the skin, associated with a higher cognitive load.
Therefore, differences were observed in the impact caused by the music according to the complexity of the prompt used. Finally, at the emotional level, participants described AI-generated music as more exciting, although human music was perceived as more familiar.
Implications for Audiovisual Content CreationThese insights could have significant implications for the future of audiovisual production, particularly regarding the customisation of music to match visual narratives, resource efficiency in creative processes, and the possibility of fine-tuning the emotional impact of content with greater precision using automated tools.
Cognitive Effort and Emotional InterpretationNikolaj Fišer, first author of the study, points out that “both types of AI-generated music led to greater pupil dilation and were perceived as more emotionally stimulating compared to human-created music”. This physiological response is commonly associated with higher levels of emotional arousal.
The researcher also states that “our findings suggest that decoding the emotional information in AI-generated music may require greater cognitive effort.” This implies that, although AI is capable of producing emotionally powerful music, the way such music is processed by the human brain may differ in terms of mental load and emotional interpretation mechanisms—posing new challenges for designing effective sensory experiences in audiovisual media. This type of research opens new avenues for the study of the perception of sound stimuli generated by advanced algorithmic systems.
