AI-Generated Music is More Emotionally Engaging Than Human Music

AI-generated music can evoke stronger emotional and physiological responses than human-composed music, especially when created with complex prompts.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Emotional impact of AI-generated vs. human-composed music in audiovisual media: A biometric and self-report study



Go to source Trusted Source

Did You Know?

Music generated by AI can cause greater pupil dilation and be perceived as more emotionally stimulating than human-composed tracks. #medindia #aimusic #emotionalresponse’

Music generated by AI can cause greater pupil dilation and be perceived as more emotionally stimulating than human-composed tracks. #medindia #aimusic #emotionalresponse’

Advertisement

Emotional Response Comparison Between AI and Human Music

Advertisement

Impact of Prompt Complexity on Viewer Reactions

Implications for Audiovisual Content Creation

Cognitive Effort and Emotional Interpretation

Emotional impact of AI-generated vs. human-composed music in audiovisual media: A biometric and self-report study - (https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0326498)