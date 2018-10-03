Hormone of Happiness ‘Serotonin’ Promotes Perseverance in The Brain

The hormone serotonin, commonly known as 'hormone of happiness' also helps us perseverance when the going gets hard, research at the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown (CCU), in Lisbon, Portugal, finds.

Previous results suggested that increased serotonin levels make animals (including people) more willing to wait longer for a reward to arrive - in other words, that it makes them more patient. This was compatible with the idea, accepted by many, that serotonin generally acts by inhibiting behavior, because in many cases patience requires postponing doing something.



Persistence means actively following through on a task, even if unpleasant, like completing your homework, whereas many forms of patience simply require sitting tight and doing nothing.



It so happens that the tasks used in the previous studies did not allow their authors to distinguish between patience and persistence. But in the new work, Eran Lottem, the first author of the paper, and his colleagues developed a task that is actually very similar to the natural situation animals face when foraging for food.



"We had some hints suggesting that the inhibitory effect of serotonin was not general. Some behaviors were unaffected by serotonin", says Lottem. "But we had never seen an active behavior promoted by serotonin. This is, to my knowledge, the first time such a behavior has been observed when serotonin-producing neurons are activated."



The task consisted in giving the mice the choice between two drinking sites placed at each end of a long rectangular box. At any given time, only one drinking site was ready to release water, so the mice had to roam back and forth between the two sides of the box to find the water, and to get it, they had to give a poke with their nose at the drinking site.



Sneakily, to mimic the unpredictability of real world situations, the experimenters arranged that even an active drinking site did not always deliver water, so they would have learned to tolerate some unsuccessful pokes. This provided the scientists with a way to measure the persistence of the animals: they could count the number of pokes they were willing to give in order to try to get water at a "dry" site (one that had ceased giving water).



Once the task was in place, the scientists used a technology known as optogenetics to stimulate the serotonin-producing neurons using pulses of laser light delivered by an implanted optic fiber to the animals' brains.



"What we saw was that when those neurons were stimulated, the animals were willing to poke longer even when they were not getting water, says Lottem. Therefore, serotonin was not inhibiting their behavior because, in that case, the mice would have given up sooner." In other words, he concludes, "the activation of serotonin neurons promotes active persistence rather than mere patience".



Zachary Mainen, the lead author of this study, suggests that the results may ultimately help us to understand better how to treat depression, a disorder in which serotonin is implicated. "The difference between patience and persistence may sound subtle, but the implication is not: it could be the difference between quietly sitting in bed while the world goes by and jumping out of bed each day to greet it".



Their results have been published in the journal Nature Communications.



