by Samhita Vitta on  August 4, 2020 at 5:18 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Hookah In Public Places Banned By Delhi Government To Control COVID-19
Hookah is prohibited in public places by the government of Delhi to control the outbreak of COVID-19.

"The use of Hookah (with and without tobacco i.e., herbal hookah, water pipes, and other hookah-like devices) in all public places including hotels, restaurants, eatery houses, bars, pubs; discotheques, etc. of the NCT of Delhi is strictly prohibited with immediate effect," the order said.

The order released by the health and family welfare department observed that the use and sharing of Hookah could lead to a further increase in the spread of COVID-19. "It is observed that in public places, use and sharing of hookah may further increase the spread of COVID-19," it said.


The rationale behind prohibiting the hookah was that it involves sharing its mouthpieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of COVID-19. Besides, as it's smoked in closed spaces and social settings, the aerosols carrying the virus generated by an infected person could further spread the infection among people sitting firmly to the infected person.

Besides, the directive also pointed out that smokers are more vulnerable to be infected by the COVID-19 as the 'act of smoking' increases the possibility of transmitting the virus from hand to mouth. "The fingers and cigarettes are in contact with lips which increase the possibility of transmission of the virus from hand to mouth," the order said.

Medical experts also weighed in that smokers are more likely to spread the virus as smoking in public could further increase its spread in the environment. "The research suggests that the virus has been airborne. If an infected person is smoking in public, the aerosols generated by that person could infect the people present in his vicinity," said Dr Pankaj Solanki.

Apart from being more infectious, the doctors said that health-wise, the impact of COVID-19 could be more fatal for the smokers.

"Smokers may already have lung disease or reduced lung capacity, which would greatly increase the risk of serious illness. The conditions that increase oxygen needs or reduce the ability of the body to use it properly will put them at higher risk of the consequences of bilateral viral pneumonia if they get infected," opined Dr Avinash Mohanty, an expert dealing in pulmonary diseases.

Meanwhile, the doctors also said that the government should furthermore strictly enforce restrictions on smoking in public too as an added measure to contain virus' spread.

"Despite being a public offense, the compliance authorities are very lenient on smoking in public. The challans against the violation are merely symbolic and fail to prevent people from practicing it in the public spaces," said Dr Solanki.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Six Signs of Paralyzing COVID-19 Anxiety
Anxiety is a normal reaction to the uncertainty that comes along with the COVID-19 pandemic. People worry about health, uncertain future, concerns around school or work, and finances. For people with pre-existing mental conditions, anxiety and ...
READ MORE
Hookah Smoke Can Affect Your Heart Health: Here's How
Hookah smoke contains more toxic chemicals than cigarettes, which can be harmful to the heart. Therefore, tobacco smoking with a water pipe or hookah can affect your heart rate, blood pressure and significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular ...
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake