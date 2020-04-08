Hookah In Public Places Banned By Delhi Government To Control COVID-19

The rationale behind prohibiting the hookah was that it involves sharing its mouthpieces and hoses, which could facilitate the transmission of COVID-19. Besides, as it's smoked in closed spaces and social settings, the aerosols carrying the virus generated by an infected person could further spread the infection among people sitting firmly to the infected person.Besides, the directive also pointed out that smokers are more vulnerable to be infected by the COVID-19 as the 'act of smoking' increases the possibility of transmitting the virus from hand to mouth.Medical experts also weighed in that smokers are more likely to spread the virus as smoking in public could further increase its spread in the environment.said Dr Pankaj Solanki.Apart from being more infectious, the doctors said that health-wise, the impact of COVID-19 could be more fatal for the smokers.opined Dr Avinash Mohanty, an expert dealing in pulmonary diseases.Meanwhile, the doctors also said that the government should furthermore strictly enforce restrictions on smoking in public too as an added measure to contain virus' spread.said Dr Solanki.Source: IANS