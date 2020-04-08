Complement Identified As Potential Contributor To COVID-19

said study author Sagi Shapira from the Columbia University Vagelos in the US.Coronaviruses are masters of mimicry, particularly with proteins involved in coagulation and proteins that make up a complement, one of the oldest branches of the human immune system, the researchers said. Complement proteins work a bit like antibodies and help eliminate pathogens by sticking to viruses and bacteria and marking them for destruction. Complement can also increase coagulation and inflammation in the body.Shapira said.According to the study, if complement and coagulation influence severity of COVID, people with pre-existing hyperactive complement or coagulation disorders should be more susceptible to the virus. That led the research team to look at COVID-19 patients with macular degeneration, an eye disease caused by overactive complement, as well as common coagulation disorders like thrombosis and hemorrhage.Among 11,000 coronavirus patients with suspected COVID-19, the researchers found that over 25 per cent of those with age-related macular degeneration died, compared to the average mortality rate of 8.5 per cent and roughly 20 per cent required intubation., the authors wrote.People with a history of coagulation disorders also were at increased risk of dying from COVID infection, they said.the team noted.Source: IANS